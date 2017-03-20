2020 Olympic golf course votes to amend membership policy

TOKYO (AP) — The course that will host the 2020 Olympic golf tournament has decided to change its membership policy to include women.

The Kasumigaseki Country Club says it will change the policy, which was raised when Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike urged Kasumigaseki to admit women as full members.

Tokyo Olympic organizers also said they would review the club's policy, which critics said was contrary to the spirit of the Olympics.

The club's policy had excluded women from full-fledged membership but not from playing or other types of membership.

Founded in 1929 as a private club, Kasumigaseki is one of Japan's oldest and most prestigious clubs. Within a few years of its opening, the club started allowing female players. Some Japanese clubs still bar women from playing.