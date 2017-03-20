Israel's Netanyahu seeks to boost commercial ties with China

BEIJING (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told China's premier that he wants to boost their countries' cooperation in advanced technology, as he leads a large business delegation to promote commercial ties with the Asian giant.

Netanyahu said in opening remarks at a Monday meeting with Premier Li Keqiang that Israel and China could explore "many ways of technological cooperation, which I think sees the future." He also said he would like to discuss the "great convulsion in the world," including in the Middle East.

Earlier Monday, Netanyahu told a meeting of Israeli and Chinese businesspeople that Israel is well-positioned to help China upgrade its products, services and utilities with better technology. He said, "I believe this is a marriage made in heaven."