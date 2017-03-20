Head of Salvadoran Legislative Assembly visits Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - President Tsai Ing-wen met with the President of El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly, Guillermo Antonio Gallegos Navarrete, and his delegation on Monday, thanking the ally’s support for Taiwan’s international participation.

The President of the Legislative Assembly began his five-day official visit to Taiwan today as part of the government’s effort to strengthen ties between the two countries.

El Salvador is one of the ROC’s diplomatic allies in the region. The two have maintained diplomatic relations for over 70 years since 1941.

The President of Taiwan visited the small Central American nation as part of her four-nation tour to Central America in January and met its President Salvador Sanchez Ceren, during which she described the nation as an important friend to Taiwan.

In her speech welcoming the guests, Tsai said El Salvador is an important ally of Taiwan, and her visit in January highlighted the cordiality existing between the two nations.

She said plans are underway to form a business delegation to visit Central America, with El Salvador being the first stop, adding that she expects the two countries to work together to create an attractive environment for investment on both sides.

During the visit, Gallegos is also scheduled to visit Legislative Yuan and meet with his counterpart, Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan.

(Head of Salvadoran Legislative Assembly meets Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen)