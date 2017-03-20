Business permit of travel agency operating doomed group tour revoked

Taiwan’s national tourism authority on Monday revoked the business license of Iris Travel Service Co ( 蝶戀花旅行社), whose tour bus crashed on a highway ramp near Taipei City on February 13, killing 33 people and injuring 11.

Tourism Bureau Deputy Director-General Chang Shi-chung (張錫聰) said that the bureau had asked the travel agency, which operated the doomed group tour, to immediately stop its travel agency business on February 14 in accordance with the Consumer Protection Act.

Further administrative investigations conducted by labor authorities also found that Iris Travel was running a tour bus business, which encompassed the tour bus that crashed, beyond the business scope stipulated on its business registration certificate at the time of the bus crash.

Iris Travel was not only operating illegally, the tour services it provided were also gravely detrimental to consumers’ life, Chang said. Therefore, according to the Statute for the Development of Tourism and the Consumer Protection Act, the travel agency’s business permit was revoked, he added.