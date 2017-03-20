Italy summit seeks to make progress on Libya migrant accord

ROME (AP) — Italy is hosting a European-North African migration summit aimed at helping implement a new accord with Libya to better patrol its coasts and stop smugglers from setting off with their human cargo.

The interior ministers' conference was underway Monday as rescue ships brought to Italy's southern shores some of the estimated 3,000 migrants rescued over the weekend on the Mediterranean.

Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti invited counterparts from several European countries that border Italy — France, Slovenia, Switzerland and Austria — as well as Germany and Malta. Those countries have a stake in the accord since many migrants who arrive in Italy pass through its northern borders for destinations further north.

Also attending were representatives of Tunisia and Algeria, as well as the internationally recognized Libyan leader, Premier Fayez Serraj.