Blunder reveals Australian lawmakers' private cell numbers

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Private cellphone numbers of most Australian federal lawmakers, their staff and several former prime ministers have been made public after a government department failed to properly remove them from a routine report.

The Department of Parliamentary Services on Monday confirmed the blunder in its latest report on lawmakers' cellphone and internet spending published on its website.

Fairfax Media reported that the phone numbers had been colored white instead of being removed from the PDF documents, meaning they could be accessed using copy and paste.

Fairfax said the latest report, covering January to June 2016, had been available on the Australian Parliament House website for three months before Fairfax alerted the department to the breach of privacy and the report was taken down.