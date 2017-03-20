Japan key nation in Taiwan’s diplomatic agenda: Tsai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - President Tsai Ing-wen met with the delegation of the Taiwanese Association in Japan on Monday, stressing the importance of Taiwan-Japan relations in the nation’s diplomatic agenda.

The Presidential Office press release following the meeting said President Tsai met the delegation Monday morning, thanking the overseas compatriots in Japan for their unwavering support for the government.

Japan is one of the top travel picks among Taiwanese and vice versa, said Tsai, adding that the mutual tourist visits between Taiwan and Japan last year reached a record-high of six million, a sign of increased interaction between people of the two sides.

As Taiwan and Japan’s economies are complementary to each other, the two countries have a strong potential for cooperation. The government is eager to help expand the cooperation between private enterprises of the two nations, she said during the meeting.

One of many reasons for the friendly relationship between Taiwan and Japan is the hard-working overseas compatriots, who have contributed so much to making the country what it is today, Tsai added. She then pledged to work to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two nations, stressing the importance of Taiwan-Japan relations in the nation’s diplomatic agenda.

The president also encouraged the leaders of overseas compatriots in Japan to consider investing in the nation, as Taiwan is now undergoing a crucial change and “every one of us should be a part of it.”