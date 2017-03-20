Jurors to hear opening statements in officer's murder trial

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jurors are set to hear attorneys' opening statements for the trial of a Louisiana law enforcement officer charged with murder in the shooting death of a 6-year-old autistic boy.

Derrick Stafford's trial is scheduled to begin Monday in Marksville after a weeklong process of selecting 12 jurors and two alternates to hear the case.

Stafford is one of two deputy city marshals charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder over the November 2015 shooting that killed Jeremy Mardis and critically wounded his father, Christopher Few, after a car chase.

Video from a police officer's body camera shows the father had his hands raised inside his vehicle while Stafford and Norris Greenhouse Jr. fired.

Defense attorneys claim the officers acted in self-defense.

Greenhouse faces a separate trial later this year.