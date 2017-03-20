NCAA Tournament Capsules

Results from the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday:

___

EAST REGION

SOUTH CAROLINA 88, DUKE 81

GREENVILLE, South Carolina — Sindarius Thornwell had 24 points and Chris Silva scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half as seventh-seeded South Carolina stunned No. 2 seed Duke 88-81 on Sunday night to advance to its first Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament's expanded bracket.

The Gamecocks (24-10) trailed by 10 points early in the second half after one of its coldest shooting stretches of the season to start. But behind Thornwell's outside shooting and Silva's dominance underneath, South Carolina rallied to win two NCAA games for the first time in 44 years.

Next up is the East Regional at Madison Square Garden where the Gamecocks will face third-seeded Baylor, an 82-78 winner over Southern Cal.

BAYLOR 82, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 78

TULSA, Oklahoma — Johnathan Motley had 19 points and 10 rebounds as No. 3 seed Baylor defeated No. 11 seed Southern California 82-78.

Terry Maston scored 19 points, King McClure added 17 and Manu Lecomte scored all 12 of his points in the final 5 minutes for the Bears (27-7), who advanced to play South Carolina in the Sweet 16.

___

MIDWEST REGION

MICHIGAN 73, LOUISVILLE 69

INDIANAPOLIS — Moe Wagner scored a career-high 26 points and spurred a furious second-half rally to send Michigan past second-seeded Louisville 73-69 and into the Sweet 16.

The seventh-seeded Wolverines (26-11) have won seven straight — six since a frightening plane accident before the Big Ten Tournament. They also earned a ticket to the Midwest Regional in Kansas City, Missouri, their first since 2014.

OREGON 75, RHODE ISLAND 72

SACRAMENTO, California — Tyler Dorsey hit a contested go-ahead 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 38.4 seconds to play before E.C. Matthews airballed a long 3 in the waning moments trying to force overtime as third-seeded Oregon rallied in the second half to beat No. 11 Rhode Island 75-72 on Sunday and reach the Midwest Regional.

Dorsey also tied the game with a 3 with 1:45 remaining on the way to 27 points before teammate Dillon Brooks took a charge on the other end for Oregon (31-5).

KANSAS 90, MICHIGAN STATE 70

TULSA, Oklahoma — Josh Jackson scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half to help Kansas pull away late and reach the Sweet 16 for a second straight year with a 90-70 victory over Michigan State.

Frank Mason III added 20 points for the top-seeded Jayhawks (30-4), who have advanced to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament in nine of coach Bill Self's 14 seasons.

___

SOUTH REGION

NORTH CAROLINA 72, ARKANSAS 65

GREENVILLE, South Carolina — Kennedy Meeks had 16 points and a huge tip-in with 44.2 seconds left to help North Carolinay avoid a huge upset by rallying to beat Arkansas 72-65.

Justin Jackson added 15 points for the Tar Heels (29-7), including the dunk that capped a game-closing 12-0 run by the South Region's No. 1 seed to help it survive a wild game.

KENTUCKY 65, WICHITA STATE 62

INDIANAPOLIS — Bam Adebayo had a double-double and swatted away the final shot as Kentucky sent Wichita State to yet another second-round heartbreak, 65-62 in the South region.

Adebayo had 13 points and 10 rebounds while De'Aaron Fox had 14 points, including a late steal and dunk as Kentucky qualified for the Sweet 16 for the seventh time in nine years.

UCLA 79, CINCINNATI 67

SACRAMENTO, California — Lonzo Ball scored 19 points and ignited UCLA's rally from a poor start with nine assists to lift the third-seeded Bruins to a 79-67 victory over Cincinnati in the South Regional.

UCLA is headed to its third Sweet 16 appearance in four seasons under coach Steve Alford, erasing — at least in part — the 15-17 letdown of a year ago.

The Bruins will face No. 2 seed Kentucky in the South Regional semifinals Friday in Memphis.