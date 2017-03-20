Taipei discloses inspection results of family restaurants

Taipei City announced over the weekend that the inspection results of the city’s family restaurants are now available on the “Food & Drug Inspection Map Taipei” website.

Launched in August 2016 by the city’s Department of Health (DOH), the “Food & Drug Inspection Map Taipei” is a website dedicated to disclosing results from city government’s inspection of drugs, foods, restaurants of various types, school kitchens, and other facilities.

The disclosure is part of the city government’s objective to realize the principle of open government, public participation, and transparency, according to the city government. The addition of family restaurants into the Map marks another milestone of the city’s effort to enhance food safety, the city government added.

Mayor Ko Wen-je said that parents are advised to check the inspection results online before bringing their kids to restaurants designed to accommodate the entire family. The items on the inspection list include playground amenities, hygiene, dining and kitchen environments, etc.

By publishing the results immediately after conducting spot-checks, the administrative sector will be able to avoid influence peddling while allowing residents to receive the most accurate and reliable data on foods, drugs, and cosmetic products, Ko said.

Stressing the importance of food safety as a fundamental right, Ko said that the DOH will organize a series of events in March to strengthen public awareness on food safety.