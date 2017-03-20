BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

TILLERSON-ASIA — The United States is looking forward to the first meeting between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday, on the final day of a swing through Asia dominated by concerns over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs. By Christopher Bodeen. SENT: 420 words, photos.

JAPAN-RUSSIA — The foreign and defense ministers from Japan and Russia met in Tokyo on Monday, with both sides expressing hope that discussions on joint development of islands claimed by both countries might help them move closer to resolving the territorial dispute preventing them from forging a peace treaty. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 350 words.

AUSTRALIA-US-REFUGEES - U.S. security officers have begun fingerprinting refugees held on Pacific islands in the final stage of assessing who will find new lives in the United States, asylum seekers said Monday. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 290 words.

AUSTRALIA-GROUNDED PLANES — Five Regional Express Airlines passenger planes had been grounded as a precaution after a near disaster in which a propeller fell off an airliner as it approached Sydney Airport, the Australian airline said on Monday. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 270 words.

AUSTRALIA-CROCODILE ATTACK — An Australian teen who was attacked by a crocodile after jumping into a crocodile-infested river on a dare was recovering from serious wounds to his arm, officials said Monday, as authorities recovered the body of another man who also may have been attacked by a crocodile in nearby waters. SENT: 390 words.

EAST TIMOR-ELECTION — East Timor is voting for a new president in an election that will test Asia's newest and poorest nation. SENT: 150 words, photos.

THE WEEK THAT WAS IN ASIA - PHOTO GALLERY. SENT: 240 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE

CHINA-FOOD IMPORT CONTROLS — China's trading partners are bringing the top U.N. food standards official to Beijing in a last-ditch attempt to persuade regulators to scale back plans to require intensive inspections of food imports — including such low-risk items as wine and chocolate — that Washington and Europe say could disrupt billions of dollars in commerce. By Joe McDonald and Gillian Wong. SENT: 800 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian markets were mixed Monday after global finance ministers dropped a pledge to oppose trade protectionism from a weekend statement in the face of resistance from the Trump administration. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 500 words.

