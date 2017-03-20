AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Saturday, March 18, 2017 photo, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reach to shak
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson signaled a tougher strategy toward North Korea last week, leaving open the possibility of pre-emptive military action and rejecting talks with the communist nation until it gives up its weapons of mass destruction. Tillerson was speaking after visiting the heavily militarized border between the rival Koreas. The next day he visited Beijing, where he pushed for closer China-U.S. cooperation on dealing with North Korea's nuclear program in his first face-to-face talks with top Chinese diplomats.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye expressed defiance toward the corruption allegations against her as she vacated the presidential palace and returned to her home, two days after the Constitutional Court removed her from office. Park said in statement, "Although it will take time, I believe the truth will certainly come out."
China wrapped up its annual session of the National People's Congress. Designed to affirm the work of China's government, the legislature's meeting in Beijing is a tightly orchestrated affair that rarely veers from the script.
People in India and Nepal celebrated Holi, the Hindu festival of colors. The riotous celebration marks the end of winter and the arrival of spring. People smear each other's faces with brightly hued powder, throw water balloons and spray colored water.
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Hiroshi Otabe in Tokyo.