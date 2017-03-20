  1. Home
1 dead, several injured in riot at Guatemala prison

By  Associated Press
2017/03/20 10:44

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Officials in Guatemala say a riot at a prison for juveniles and adults has resulted in the death of a jail monitor and injuries to several other people.

Sunday's incident came two weeks after unrest at a state-run shelter for children resulted in a fire that killed 40 girls.

The National Civil Police says officers are still investigating what happened at the Central Correctional Stage II prison in San Jose Pinula, about 12 miles (20 kilometers) east of the capital.

Volunteer firefighters have told local media that the monitor who was killed had been beaten, but the cause of death has not been determined.