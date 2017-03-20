Magnitude 4.3 tremor rattles Yilan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.3 quake struck off the coast of Yilan in northeastern Taiwan on Monday morning, with the strongest intensity being felt in Luodong and Nan-ao in Yilan County.

The temblor was recorded at 7:48 a.m. and was centered 24.7 kilometers east of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 12.1 kilometers, CWB data showed.

No injuries or damage were reported at the time of publication.

According to the bureau, and intensity level of 3 was felt in Luodong and Nan-ao, an intensity of 2 was felt in Neichang, and an intensity of 1 was felt in New Taipei City's Sandiaojiao, Yilan City, and Heping in Hualien County.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.