  1. Home
  2. World

Anna Nordqvist wins Founders Cup in college homecoming

By JOHN NICHOLSON , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2017/03/20 09:07

Anna Nordqvist, of Sweden, tees off on the eighth tee during the final round of a LPGA golf tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Ph

Anna Nordqvist, of Sweden, hits her approach shot on the 9th hole during the final round of a LPGA golf tournament on Sunday, March 19,

Anna Nordqvist, of Sweden, tees off on the ninth tee during the final round of a LPGA golf tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Pho

Stacy Lewis tees off on the 8th tee during the final round of a LPGA golf tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP P

In Gee Chun, of South Korea, tees off on the 8th tee during the final round of a LPGA golf tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Pho

Ariya Jutanugarn, of Thailand, tees off on the during the final round of a LPGA golf tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP

PHOENIX (AP) — Anna Nordqvist caught up with some college friends — and left everyone else behind on another hot afternoon at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup.

The 29-year-old former Arizona State player shot a 4-under 68 on Sunday to hold off fellow major champions Ariya Jutanugarn, Stacy Lewis and In Gee Chun by two strokes in record 96-degree heat at Desert Ridge.

Nordqvist finished at 25-under 263, two strokes off the LPGA Tour record that Sei Young Kim matched last year at Desert Ridge. The 6-foot Swede had a tournament-record 61 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round.

Jutanugarn and Lewis also shot 68, and Chun had a 66.

Nordqvist won her seventh LPGA Tour title and first since successfully defending the ShopRite LPGA Classic title last June. In the U.S. Women's Open in July, she lost a three-hole playoff to Brittany Lang after being penalized two strokes for touching the sand with her club in a fairway bunker on the second extra hole.