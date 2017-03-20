WORLD SPORTS at 0030 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United and Tottenham overcame the absence of their top strikers to continue their push for Champions League qualification from the English Premier League. United was missing Zlatan Ibrahimovic but still beat Middlesbrough 3-1. Tottenham was without Harry Kane and beat Southampton 2-1. Manchester City and Liverpool drew 1-1 in the other game. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 670 words, photos. With separates on Sunday's three EPL games.

NEW/UPCOMING:

TEN--INDIAN WELLS

INDIAN WELLS, California — Forget the comeback talk. Roger Federer is back. He defeated Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-5 to win a record-tying fifth BNP Paribas Open title in an all-Swiss final Sunday to go with his record 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January after missing most of last year with various injuries. By Beth Harris. SENT: 720 words, photos.

CAR--F1-2017 PREVIEW

PARIS — Starting Sunday at the Australian Grand Prix, the F1 season is the most promising for a long time. Better rules, faster cars, new drivers and fresh challenges will all have an impact. And Lewis Hamilton might miss Nico Rosberg more than he thinks. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 900 words by 0130 GMT, photos.

WITH:

— CAR--F1-ALL EYES ON VERSTAPPEN — All eyes on Max Verstappen as new F1 season gets underway. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 740 words by 0130 GMT, photos.

— CAR--F1-2017-TEAMS AND DRIVERS PEN PICS. UPCOMING: By 0130 GMT.

SKI--WORLD CUP FINALS-WOMEN'S GS

ASPEN, Colorado — Federica Brignone led an Italian sweep in the giant slalom at the World Cup Finals as Tessa Worley of France held on for her first crystal globe. SENT: 520 words, photos.

CRI--INDIA-AUSTRALIA

RANCHI, India — Australia starts a difficult last day of the third test on 23-2 in its second innings. Australia trails by 129 runs after India declared at 603-9 in its first innings. By Chetan Narula. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1300 GMT, photos. First copy at lunch.

RGU--SIX NATIONS-WHAT WE LEARNED

MANCHESTER, England — After another compelling and hard-fought Six Nations competition, England remains the king of Europe and Italy is still the punch bag at the continent's highest level. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 790 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--MAN CITY-LIVERPOOL

MANCHESTER, England — Sergio Aguero's 69th-minute goal rescued a point for Manchester City in a 1-1 draw against Liverpool. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 600 words, photos.

SOC--TOTTENHAM-SOUTHAMPTON

LONDON — No Harry Kane, no problem. Tottenham overcame the absence of its injured star striker to record its 10th straight Premier League home victory as it beat Southampton 2-1 Sunday at White Hart Lane. By Sam Johnston. SENT: 580 words, photos.

SOC--MIDDLESBROUGH-MAN UNITED

MIDDLESBROUGH, England — A tunnel bust-up erupted after Manchester United's 3-1 win at Middlesbrough on Sunday that lifted Jose Mourinho's team out of sixth place in the Premier League for the first time in 19 weeks. SENT: 270 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi scored his 40th and 41st goals in all competitions this season to lead Barcelona to a 4-2 victory over 10-man Valencia in the Spanish league. Barcelona remained two points behind leader Real Madrid, which has a game in hand. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 670 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Thomas Mueller scored on his 250th Bundesliga appearance to stretch Bayern Munich's lead to 13 points with a 1-0 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 450 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Juventus ground out a 1-0 win at Sampdoria on Sunday but will be left counting the cost after losing Paulo Dybala to injury ahead of a tough run of matches. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 850 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe put in yet another remarkable performance in the French league. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 730 words, photos.

SOC--PORTUGUESE ROUNDUP

LISBON, Portugal — FC Porto missed a chance to take the lead of the Portuguese league after drawing 1-1 at home with Setubal on Sunday. SENT: 120 words.

CRICKET:

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-SOUTH AFRICA

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand has named an unchanged squad for the third cricket test against South Africa, confirming batsman Ross Taylor will not play because of a calf injury while ignoring public calls for change. SENT: 430 words, photos.

CRI--SRI LANKA-BANGLADESH

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Bangladesh clinches a historic four-wicket win in their 100th test match, also their first ever test victory against Sri Lanka, to secure a series draw Sunday. By Krishan Francis. SENT: 520 words.

GOLF:

GLF--BAY HILL

ORLANDO, Florida — Marc Leishman of Australia holed a 50-foot eagle putt on the 16th hole to take the lead, and he stayed there with two tough pars to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational and earn a trip to the Masters. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 700 words, photos.

GLF--PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

TUCSON, Arizona — Tom Lehman took advantage of senior newcomer Steve Stricker's late mistakes Sunday to win the Tucson Conquistadores Classic for his 10th PGA Tour Champions victory. SENT: 260 words.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

PHOENIX — Anna Nordqvist takes a two-stroke lead over Stacy Lewis and Ariya Jutanugarn into the final round of the Bank of Hope Founders Cup. By John Nicholson. UPCOMING: 600 words by 0300 GMT.

WINTER SPORTS:

SKI--WORLD CUP FINALS-MEN'S SLALOM

ASPEN, Colorado — Andre Myhrer of Sweden won a slalom race at the World Cup Finals on Sunday when first-run leader Marcel Hirscher of Austria uncharacteristically lost speed near the finish. By Pat Graham. SENT: 500 words, photos.

BIA--BIATHLON WORLD CUP

OSLO, Norway — Biathlon is a sport combining skiing and shooting, but French star Martin Fourcade proved Sunday you can win without any ammunition at all. SENT: 250 words, photos.

SKI--NORDIC COMBINED WORLD CUP

SCHONACH, Germany — Eric Frenzel wrapped up an unprecedented fifth straight Nordic combined World Cup title on Sunday with his 10th win of the season. SENT: 170 words, photos.

ATHLETICS:

ATH--LOS ANGELES MARATHON

SANTA MONICA, California — Kenyans Elisha Barno and Hellen Jepkurgat won the men's and women's titles at the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday. SENT: 130 words, photos

Other stories:

— BOX--GOLOVKIN'S FUTURE — Close fight with Jacobs gives GGG even more options for big-money future fights. By Barry Wilner. SENT: 600 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.