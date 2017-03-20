Japan and Russia hold talks on security, territorial dispute

TOKYO (AP) — The foreign and defense ministers from Japan and Russia are meeting in Tokyo for the first such "two-plus-two" talks since Russia's annexation of Ukraine.

Monday's one-day meeting comes as the sides work to end a decades-long territorial dispute that is blocking them from forging a peace treaty. At the same time, Japan, Russia, China and other countries are mulling how best to deal with North Korea's launches of missiles and its nuclear program.

Plans by the U.S. and its ally South Korea to deploy a state-of-the-art missile defense system known as THAAD, meanwhile, have antagonized Beijing and Russia.

Officials on both sides said the talks would largely focus on regional security.