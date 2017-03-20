Kenyans Barno, Jepkurgat win titles at Los Angeles Marathon

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Kenyans Elisha Barno and Hellen Jepkurgat have won the men's and women's titles at the Los Angeles Marathon.

Barno pulled away from 2015 winner Daniel Limo of Kenya in the final mile of Sunday's race, crossing the finish line at the Santa Monica Pier in 2 hours, 11 minutes, 53 seconds.

Limo finished third last year in the 26.2-mile race that begins at Dodger Stadium and finishes at the Pacific Ocean.

Jepkurgat won the women's race in 2:34.23, nearly 2 minutes ahead of fellow Kenyan Jane Kibii, who finished in 2:36.14.