Italy's Brignone leads after 1st run at Aspen giant slalom

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Federica Brignone of Italy set a blistering pace in the first run of a giant slalom at the World Cup Finals, taking a nearly one-second lead over new overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin.

Brignone was timed in 59.56 seconds on a softening course Sunday. Shiffrin is 0.94 seconds off the pace, with the 22-year-old American trying to wrest the giant slalom title from Tessa Worley of France.

Worley entered the race with an 80-point lead and took a conservative line. She's sixth heading into the afternoon run and 1.45 seconds behind Brignone. Should Shiffrin win, Worley would have to finish in the top 12 to capture her first GS title.

Shiffrin and Worley have both won three giant slalom races this season. Shiffrin already has clinched the slalom and overall titles.