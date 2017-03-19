Israel warns Syria after exchange of fire

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has warned Syria not to fire at its jets when they carry out missions over its territory aimed at destroying weapons bound for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman spoke Sunday, days after Syria fired missiles at Israeli warplanes that had carried out airstrikes on its territory against a weapons convoy, saying if it happens again "we will also destroy those defense systems without hesitation."

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah is fighting alongside President Bashar Assad's forces in Syria's civil war. The group is sworn to Israel's destruction, and fired thousands of rockets into Israel during a monthlong war in 2006.

Israel has said it won't allow advanced weapons to reach Hezbollah.