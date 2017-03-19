St Pat's parade tradition changing but not without speedbump

BOSTON (AP) — Boston is staging its annual St. Patrick's Day parade and gay veterans will be marching.

The South Boston Allied War Council had banned the OutVets from Sunday's parade, saying the group failed to comply with guidelines by carrying the rainbow banner last year.

But the council reversed course this month after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh and other high-profile politicians condemned the decision.

Dee Dee Edmondson, a lawyer for OutVets, says members are looking forward to "marching proudly" Sunday.

OutVets was first allowed to participate in the parade in 2015 after decades of resistance that had kept gays out of the procession.

Meanwhile, Veterans for Peace says members will gather along the parade route in silent protest because they again this year haven't been allowed to march.