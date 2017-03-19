|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Chelsea
|28 22
|3
|3
|59
|21
|69
|Tottenham
|27 16
|8
|3
|53
|20
|56
|Manchester City
|27 17
|5
|5
|53
|29
|56
|Liverpool
|28 16
|7
|5
|60
|35
|55
|Manchester United
|27 14 10
|3
|42
|23
|52
|Arsenal
|27 15
|5
|7
|56
|34
|50
|Everton
|29 14
|8
|7
|51
|30
|50
|West Bromwich Albion 29 12
|7 10
|39
|38
|43
|Stoke
|29
|9
|9 11
|33
|42
|36
|Southampton
|26
|9
|6 11
|32
|34
|33
|Bournemouth
|29
|9
|6 14
|42
|54
|33
|West Ham
|29
|9
|6 14
|40
|52
|33
|Burnley
|29
|9
|5 15
|31
|42
|32
|Watford
|28
|8
|7 13
|33
|48
|31
|Leicester
|28
|8
|6 14
|33
|47
|30
|Crystal Palace
|28
|8
|4 16
|36
|46
|28
|Swansea
|29
|8
|3 18
|36
|63
|27
|Hull
|29
|6
|6 17
|26
|58
|24
|Middlesbrough
|28
|4 10 14
|20
|33
|22
|Sunderland
|28
|5
|5 18
|24
|50
|20
|Saturday, March 18
West Bromwich Albion 3, Arsenal 1
Everton 4, Hull 0
Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0
Sunderland 0, Burnley 0
Chelsea 2, Stoke 1
Leicester 3, West Ham 2
Bournemouth 2, Swansea 0
|Sunday, March 19
Manchester United 3, Middlesbrough 1
Tottenham vs. Southampton 1415 GMT
Manchester City vs. Liverpool 1630 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Newcastle
|38 24
|6
|8
|70
|32
|78
|Brighton
|38 23
|8
|7
|63
|33
|77
|Huddersfield
|37 22
|5 10
|47
|43
|71
|Leeds
|38 21
|6 11
|52
|36
|69
|Reading
|38 20
|7 11
|51
|49
|67
|Sheffield Wednesday 38 18
|8 12
|48
|39
|62
|Fulham
|38 16 13
|9
|66
|47
|61
|Norwich
|38 16
|9 13
|65
|56
|57
|Preston
|38 15 12 11
|53
|47
|57
|Derby
|38 14 11 13
|41
|38
|53
|Barnsley
|38 14
|9 15
|55
|55
|51
|Aston Villa
|38 13 12 13
|39
|39
|51
|Cardiff
|38 14
|9 15
|53
|54
|51
|Brentford
|38 14
|8 16
|60
|57
|50
|Queens Park Rangers 38 14
|8 16
|46
|51
|50
|Wolverhampton
|37 12
|9 16
|46
|48
|45
|Ipswich
|38 10 15 13
|38
|47
|45
|Birmingham
|38 11 12 15
|38
|54
|45
|Bristol City
|38 11
|8 19
|50
|53
|41
|Nottingham Forest
|38 11
|8 19
|53
|64
|41
|Burton Albion
|38 10 11 17
|39
|53
|41
|Blackburn
|38
|9 13 16
|46
|57
|40
|Wigan
|38
|8 10 20
|31
|44
|34
|Rotherham
|38
|4
|5 29
|33
|87
|17
|Tuesday, March 14
Wolverhampton 2, Brentford 1
Fulham 2, Blackburn 2
|Friday, March 17
Bristol City 4, Huddersfield 0
Reading 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0
|Saturday, March 18
Blackburn 2, Preston 2
Nottingham Forest 2, Derby 2
Aston Villa 2, Wigan 0
Norwich 2, Barnsley 0
Queens Park Rangers 5, Rotherham 1
Wolverhampton 3, Fulham 1
Cardiff 3, Ipswich 1
Brentford 5, Burton Albion 3
Birmingham 0, Newcastle 0
Leeds 2, Brighton 0
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Sheffield United
|38 23
|9
|6
|73
|43
|78
|Bolton
|37 20
|9
|8
|56
|32
|69
|Fleetwood Town
|38 19 11
|8
|55
|36
|68
|Bradford
|39 16 18
|5
|52
|36
|66
|Scunthorpe
|39 18 10 11
|66
|46
|64
|Southend
|38 16 12 10
|58
|47
|60
|Millwall
|36 16 11
|9
|50
|41
|59
|Bristol Rovers
|39 15 12 12
|58
|58
|57
|Oxford United
|37 16
|7 14
|49
|42
|55
|Rochdale
|36 15
|8 13
|55
|51
|53
|Walsall
|39 13 14 12
|47
|49
|53
|Peterborough
|39 14 10 15
|54
|54
|52
|AFC Wimbledon
|38 12 15 11
|49
|46
|51
|Northampton
|39 14
|7 18
|57
|63
|49
|Charlton
|39 10 17 12
|49
|46
|47
|Milton Keynes Dons 38 12 11 15
|48
|49
|47
|Bury
|39 12
|9 18
|57
|64
|45
|Gillingham
|39 11 12 16
|51
|67
|45
|Oldham
|39 10 14 15
|26
|38
|44
|Shrewsbury
|38 11 10 17
|41
|53
|43
|Port Vale
|36 10 11 15
|41
|57
|41
|Swindon
|39
|9
|9 21
|40
|59
|36
|Chesterfield
|39
|8
|9 22
|37
|63
|33
|Coventry
|38
|5 11 22
|30
|59
|26
|Tuesday, March 14
Scunthorpe 2, Rochdale 1
Northampton 2, Port Vale 1
AFC Wimbledon 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Walsall 0
Bolton 4, Gillingham 0
Southend 2, Coventry 0
Bury 3, Bristol Rovers 0
Oldham 2, Oxford United 1
Chesterfield 3, Peterborough 3
Charlton 1, Bradford 1
Sheffield United 4, Swindon 2
|Friday, March 17
Port Vale 2, Shrewsbury 1
|Saturday, March 18
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Coventry 0
Millwall 0, Bury 0
Oxford United 2, Scunthorpe 1
Bolton 2, Northampton 1
Bradford 2, Swindon 1
Sheffield United 2, Charlton 1
Peterborough 1, Oldham 1
Fleetwood Town 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Bristol Rovers 2, Chesterfield 1
Rochdale 4, Gillingham 1
Southend 3, Walsall 2
|Tuesday, March 21
Coventry vs. Port Vale 1945 GMT
Oxford United vs. Bolton 1945 GMT
Rochdale vs. Millwall 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Doncaster
|38 23
|9
|6
|75
|44
|78
|Plymouth
|38 22
|6 10
|58
|40
|72
|Portsmouth
|38 19
|8 11
|59
|34
|65
|Stevenage
|38 19
|4 15
|64
|52
|61
|Luton Town
|37 15 14
|8
|54
|34
|59
|Carlisle
|38 15 14
|9
|56
|56
|59
|Exeter
|38 17
|7 14
|60
|44
|58
|Blackpool
|38 14 15
|9
|59
|39
|57
|Mansfield Town
|38 14 13 11
|45
|42
|55
|Wycombe
|38 15 10 13
|47
|46
|55
|Colchester
|38 15
|9 14
|53
|50
|54
|Cambridge United
|37 15
|8 14
|48
|42
|53
|Grimsby Town
|38 14
|9 15
|45
|47
|51
|Barnet
|37 11 15 11
|47
|51
|48
|Morecambe
|37 13
|7 17
|44
|56
|46
|Accrington Stanley 36 11 12 13
|45
|47
|45
|Yeovil
|38 10 15 13
|39
|48
|45
|Crewe
|38 11 12 15
|43
|54
|45
|Crawley Town
|38 12
|9 17
|44
|60
|45
|Hartlepool
|38 10 11 17
|48
|63
|41
|Notts County
|37 11
|7 19
|41
|65
|40
|Cheltenham
|38
|9 12 17
|38
|52
|39
|Newport County
|37
|7 11 19
|41
|61
|32
|Leyton Orient
|38
|9
|5 24
|41
|67
|32
|Tuesday, March 14
Newport County 1, Morecambe 0
Exeter 3, Cheltenham 0
Hartlepool 1, Cambridge United 0
Carlisle 0, Luton Town 0
Accrington Stanley 5, Leyton Orient 0
Colchester 2, Mansfield Town 0
Wycombe 1, Plymouth 1
Crewe 3, Crawley Town 0
Portsmouth 4, Grimsby Town 0
Doncaster 3, Notts County 1
Blackpool 1, Stevenage 0
|Wednesday, March 15
Barnet 2, Yeovil 2
|Saturday, March 18
Wycombe 2, Hartlepool 0
Doncaster 4, Leyton Orient 1
Blackpool 3, Newport County 1
Cambridge United 1, Cheltenham 0
Grimsby Town 1, Crawley Town 1
Stevenage 3, Portsmouth 0
Yeovil 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Plymouth 1, Morecambe 0
Mansfield Town 2, Carlisle 0
Luton Town 1, Exeter 1
Crewe 2, Colchester 0
|Sunday, March 19
Notts County vs. Barnet 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, March 21
Newport County vs. Luton Town 1945 GMT
Morecambe vs. Accrington Stanley 1945 GMT