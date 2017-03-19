  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/03/19 22:02
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Chelsea 28 22 3 3 59 21 69
Tottenham 27 16 8 3 53 20 56
Manchester City 27 17 5 5 53 29 56
Liverpool 28 16 7 5 60 35 55
Manchester United 27 14 10 3 42 23 52
Arsenal 27 15 5 7 56 34 50
Everton 29 14 8 7 51 30 50
West Bromwich Albion 29 12 7 10 39 38 43
Stoke 29 9 9 11 33 42 36
Southampton 26 9 6 11 32 34 33
Bournemouth 29 9 6 14 42 54 33
West Ham 29 9 6 14 40 52 33
Burnley 29 9 5 15 31 42 32
Watford 28 8 7 13 33 48 31
Leicester 28 8 6 14 33 47 30
Crystal Palace 28 8 4 16 36 46 28
Swansea 29 8 3 18 36 63 27
Hull 29 6 6 17 26 58 24
Middlesbrough 28 4 10 14 20 33 22
Sunderland 28 5 5 18 24 50 20
Saturday, March 18

West Bromwich Albion 3, Arsenal 1

Everton 4, Hull 0

Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0

Sunderland 0, Burnley 0

Chelsea 2, Stoke 1

Leicester 3, West Ham 2

Bournemouth 2, Swansea 0

Sunday, March 19

Manchester United 3, Middlesbrough 1

Tottenham vs. Southampton 1415 GMT

Manchester City vs. Liverpool 1630 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Newcastle 38 24 6 8 70 32 78
Brighton 38 23 8 7 63 33 77
Huddersfield 37 22 5 10 47 43 71
Leeds 38 21 6 11 52 36 69
Reading 38 20 7 11 51 49 67
Sheffield Wednesday 38 18 8 12 48 39 62
Fulham 38 16 13 9 66 47 61
Norwich 38 16 9 13 65 56 57
Preston 38 15 12 11 53 47 57
Derby 38 14 11 13 41 38 53
Barnsley 38 14 9 15 55 55 51
Aston Villa 38 13 12 13 39 39 51
Cardiff 38 14 9 15 53 54 51
Brentford 38 14 8 16 60 57 50
Queens Park Rangers 38 14 8 16 46 51 50
Wolverhampton 37 12 9 16 46 48 45
Ipswich 38 10 15 13 38 47 45
Birmingham 38 11 12 15 38 54 45
Bristol City 38 11 8 19 50 53 41
Nottingham Forest 38 11 8 19 53 64 41
Burton Albion 38 10 11 17 39 53 41
Blackburn 38 9 13 16 46 57 40
Wigan 38 8 10 20 31 44 34
Rotherham 38 4 5 29 33 87 17
Tuesday, March 14

Wolverhampton 2, Brentford 1

Fulham 2, Blackburn 2

Friday, March 17

Bristol City 4, Huddersfield 0

Reading 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Saturday, March 18

Blackburn 2, Preston 2

Nottingham Forest 2, Derby 2

Aston Villa 2, Wigan 0

Norwich 2, Barnsley 0

Queens Park Rangers 5, Rotherham 1

Wolverhampton 3, Fulham 1

Cardiff 3, Ipswich 1

Brentford 5, Burton Albion 3

Birmingham 0, Newcastle 0

Leeds 2, Brighton 0

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sheffield United 38 23 9 6 73 43 78
Bolton 37 20 9 8 56 32 69
Fleetwood Town 38 19 11 8 55 36 68
Bradford 39 16 18 5 52 36 66
Scunthorpe 39 18 10 11 66 46 64
Southend 38 16 12 10 58 47 60
Millwall 36 16 11 9 50 41 59
Bristol Rovers 39 15 12 12 58 58 57
Oxford United 37 16 7 14 49 42 55
Rochdale 36 15 8 13 55 51 53
Walsall 39 13 14 12 47 49 53
Peterborough 39 14 10 15 54 54 52
AFC Wimbledon 38 12 15 11 49 46 51
Northampton 39 14 7 18 57 63 49
Charlton 39 10 17 12 49 46 47
Milton Keynes Dons 38 12 11 15 48 49 47
Bury 39 12 9 18 57 64 45
Gillingham 39 11 12 16 51 67 45
Oldham 39 10 14 15 26 38 44
Shrewsbury 38 11 10 17 41 53 43
Port Vale 36 10 11 15 41 57 41
Swindon 39 9 9 21 40 59 36
Chesterfield 39 8 9 22 37 63 33
Coventry 38 5 11 22 30 59 26
Tuesday, March 14

Scunthorpe 2, Rochdale 1

Northampton 2, Port Vale 1

AFC Wimbledon 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Walsall 0

Bolton 4, Gillingham 0

Southend 2, Coventry 0

Bury 3, Bristol Rovers 0

Oldham 2, Oxford United 1

Chesterfield 3, Peterborough 3

Charlton 1, Bradford 1

Sheffield United 4, Swindon 2

Friday, March 17

Port Vale 2, Shrewsbury 1

Saturday, March 18

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Coventry 0

Millwall 0, Bury 0

Oxford United 2, Scunthorpe 1

Bolton 2, Northampton 1

Bradford 2, Swindon 1

Sheffield United 2, Charlton 1

Peterborough 1, Oldham 1

Fleetwood Town 0, AFC Wimbledon 0

Bristol Rovers 2, Chesterfield 1

Rochdale 4, Gillingham 1

Southend 3, Walsall 2

Tuesday, March 21

Coventry vs. Port Vale 1945 GMT

Oxford United vs. Bolton 1945 GMT

Rochdale vs. Millwall 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Doncaster 38 23 9 6 75 44 78
Plymouth 38 22 6 10 58 40 72
Portsmouth 38 19 8 11 59 34 65
Stevenage 38 19 4 15 64 52 61
Luton Town 37 15 14 8 54 34 59
Carlisle 38 15 14 9 56 56 59
Exeter 38 17 7 14 60 44 58
Blackpool 38 14 15 9 59 39 57
Mansfield Town 38 14 13 11 45 42 55
Wycombe 38 15 10 13 47 46 55
Colchester 38 15 9 14 53 50 54
Cambridge United 37 15 8 14 48 42 53
Grimsby Town 38 14 9 15 45 47 51
Barnet 37 11 15 11 47 51 48
Morecambe 37 13 7 17 44 56 46
Accrington Stanley 36 11 12 13 45 47 45
Yeovil 38 10 15 13 39 48 45
Crewe 38 11 12 15 43 54 45
Crawley Town 38 12 9 17 44 60 45
Hartlepool 38 10 11 17 48 63 41
Notts County 37 11 7 19 41 65 40
Cheltenham 38 9 12 17 38 52 39
Newport County 37 7 11 19 41 61 32
Leyton Orient 38 9 5 24 41 67 32
Tuesday, March 14

Newport County 1, Morecambe 0

Exeter 3, Cheltenham 0

Hartlepool 1, Cambridge United 0

Carlisle 0, Luton Town 0

Accrington Stanley 5, Leyton Orient 0

Colchester 2, Mansfield Town 0

Wycombe 1, Plymouth 1

Crewe 3, Crawley Town 0

Portsmouth 4, Grimsby Town 0

Doncaster 3, Notts County 1

Blackpool 1, Stevenage 0

Wednesday, March 15

Barnet 2, Yeovil 2

Saturday, March 18

Wycombe 2, Hartlepool 0

Doncaster 4, Leyton Orient 1

Blackpool 3, Newport County 1

Cambridge United 1, Cheltenham 0

Grimsby Town 1, Crawley Town 1

Stevenage 3, Portsmouth 0

Yeovil 1, Accrington Stanley 1

Plymouth 1, Morecambe 0

Mansfield Town 2, Carlisle 0

Luton Town 1, Exeter 1

Crewe 2, Colchester 0

Sunday, March 19

Notts County vs. Barnet 1500 GMT

Tuesday, March 21

Newport County vs. Luton Town 1945 GMT

Morecambe vs. Accrington Stanley 1945 GMT