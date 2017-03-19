Stade Francais and Racing 92 cancel merger plans

PARIS (AP) — Stade Francais and Racing 92 won't finally join forces to create a super rugby club in the Paris region.

Facing strong opposition from fans and players, both clubs' presidents decided to scrap their planned merger.

Racing 92 President Jacky Lorenzetti said on the club's website he "gave up on the merger with the Stade Francais Paris, in agreement with Thomas Savare," the Stade Francais boss.

Their plan, which aimed to create a superclub of the best local talent in the Paris region capable of attracting the best foreign players, proved to be a hugely divisive move. It was welcomed by the French league but earned the disapproval of the French Rugby Federation.

Earlier this week, representatives from both clubs met with League president Paul Goze and all parties, including some players and coaches, were set to meet again on Monday for further discussions. Goze was also expected to talk about the issue with French federation President Bernard Laporte on Monday.

Stade Francais players had announced they would go on strike in protest, and the league decided to postpone both clubs' weekend games "to give dialogue a chance."

Racing 92 is the reigning French champion and both clubs play in the top-tier Top 14 championship. The teams won the inaugural French titles — Racing in 1892 and Stade Francais in 1893 — and have claimed 20 titles between them.

New Zealand great Dan Carter plays for Racing 92 and the flyhalf also helped the club reach the European Cup final last season, where it lost to English side Saracens.