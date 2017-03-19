Afghan officials: 12 insurgents killed in 2 drone attacks

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say that at least 12 insurgents including two of their commanders have been killed in separate drone attacks in eastern Afghanistan.

Mohammad Rahman Ayaz, spokesman for the provincial governor in eastern Paktika province, said Sunday that the two insurgent commanders were targeted by a drone while they were traveling in a vehicle Saturday in the Barmal district.

Meanwhile 10 other insurgents were killed in separate airstrike in neighboring Paktia province, said Zelmai Wesaa, provincial governor for Paktia. Wessa added the attack took place in the Dand-e Patan district near the Pakistani border.