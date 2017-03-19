Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, March 19, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;92;79;Clouds and sun;91;79;WSW;11;74%;66%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;100;78;Unseasonably hot;98;70;NNW;16;40%;55%;9

Aleppo, Syria;62;45;Some sun, a shower;63;46;WSW;15;65%;79%;6

Algiers, Algeria;68;47;Sun and some clouds;65;51;WSW;6;68%;2%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;55;48;Occasional rain;55;41;WSW;21;86%;89%;1

Anchorage, United States;29;12;Mostly sunny, chilly;30;11;N;6;52%;11%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;82;55;Not as warm;71;52;N;6;48%;43%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;26;-3;Sunny and cold;24;0;E;7;80%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;86;65;A shower in the a.m.;88;68;ESE;4;61%;56%;7

Athens, Greece;71;52;Sun and some clouds;72;51;S;6;58%;7%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;71;58;Clouds and sun;71;62;WSW;11;73%;25%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;67;52;Mostly sunny;71;52;SSW;14;49%;10%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;92;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;W;5;69%;57%;8

Bangalore, India;94;68;Mostly sunny;95;70;SSE;5;43%;26%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;94;79;A shower or t-storm;92;80;S;10;68%;68%;9

Barcelona, Spain;64;51;Mostly sunny;65;52;W;7;71%;18%;5

Beijing, China;63;45;Rain and drizzle;54;43;NW;4;42%;66%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;52;44;Warmer;67;46;ESE;6;62%;32%;4

Berlin, Germany;47;45;Cloudy with a shower;55;47;SW;11;81%;82%;1

Bogota, Colombia;65;51;Cloudy with showers;64;51;SSW;6;81%;87%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;80;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;64;SE;5;78%;82%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;50;46;Warmer;64;46;WNW;10;58%;31%;2

Brussels, Belgium;53;48;A shower in the p.m.;53;45;SW;14;80%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;60;36;Partly sunny, nice;62;42;ESE;5;57%;20%;4

Budapest, Hungary;53;44;Pleasant and warmer;63;44;WSW;11;61%;38%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;76;62;Thickening clouds;75;64;E;9;67%;2%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;84;65;A t-storm in spots;84;64;WSW;5;45%;65%;8

Busan, South Korea;63;43;An afternoon shower;58;46;N;6;66%;80%;4

Cairo, Egypt;68;51;Sunny and pleasant;76;55;N;8;43%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;87;66;Partly sunny, warm;87;68;SE;8;49%;5%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;83;68;Partly sunny;83;69;NE;3;60%;33%;11

Chennai, India;95;82;Sunshine and warm;96;80;SSE;10;62%;35%;11

Chicago, United States;49;43;A morning shower;50;37;N;8;77%;50%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;90;75;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SSE;6;74%;75%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;40;36;Periods of rain;46;37;WSW;9;87%;75%;1

Dakar, Senegal;74;65;Sunny intervals;75;66;N;19;73%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;87;66;Sunny and very warm;88;63;SSW;12;51%;3%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;86;76;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;S;6;78%;63%;8

Delhi, India;84;60;Hazy sunshine;89;61;WNW;10;38%;0%;9

Denver, United States;79;50;Mostly cloudy;77;45;SW;14;21%;13%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;85;66;A t-storm in spots;81;64;S;7;56%;43%;9

Dili, East Timor;88;75;Cloudy with showers;89;75;W;6;73%;87%;6

Dublin, Ireland;56;43;Showers around;49;33;WSW;20;64%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;60;45;Cloudy and warmer;72;55;NNE;10;29%;25%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;66;53;Mostly sunny, nice;68;56;WSW;10;63%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;80;73;A t-storm in spots;82;69;ESE;8;88%;73%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;80;61;A shower in spots;76;61;SE;10;67%;56%;8

Havana, Cuba;78;64;Mostly sunny;78;63;ENE;11;66%;66%;10

Helsinki, Finland;39;28;Snow;38;35;SSE;7;80%;83%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;88;78;A p.m. shower or two;90;78;SE;6;70%;70%;8

Hong Kong, China;77;67;Partly sunny, humid;76;66;E;8;86%;44%;7

Honolulu, United States;84;73;Breezy with some sun;83;74;ENE;16;62%;44%;9

Hyderabad, India;96;70;Mostly sunny, nice;96;70;NE;7;24%;0%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;81;55;Thickening clouds;86;63;NNE;10;31%;7%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;53;42;Clouds and sun;56;50;WSW;6;67%;44%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;90;77;Cloudy with a shower;91;78;SW;10;69%;66%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;83;68;Sunny and nice;82;68;N;12;49%;1%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;79;50;Sunny and pleasant;78;50;E;7;42%;3%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;63;40;Increasing clouds;64;41;N;6;25%;60%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;92;68;Plenty of sun;92;70;NW;5;30%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;66;44;Spotty showers;66;43;SE;5;69%;65%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;91;65;Sunny and nice;90;62;N;15;15%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;40;34;Milder;48;30;WNW;7;59%;31%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;85;73;A stray shower;84;73;NNE;8;62%;76%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;93;73;A t-storm in spots;93;72;SW;5;72%;81%;3

Kolkata, India;93;65;A t-storm in spots;79;65;SSE;6;72%;42%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;96;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;N;5;74%;78%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;58;33;Mostly sunny;57;35;E;8;53%;36%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;90;79;A t-storm in spots;91;79;SW;6;65%;72%;8

Lima, Peru;83;73;Some sun, pleasant;82;73;SSE;7;70%;55%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;72;53;Mostly sunny;64;53;NW;12;65%;4%;5

London, United Kingdom;57;51;Morning rain;54;39;SW;16;79%;84%;2

Los Angeles, United States;74;54;Low clouds breaking;70;55;SSW;6;65%;27%;6

Luanda, Angola;90;79;A thunderstorm;92;78;SSW;7;74%;93%;7

Madrid, Spain;74;45;Mostly sunny;74;43;WNW;5;47%;9%;5

Male, Maldives;88;79;Mostly sunny, nice;89;80;NNE;4;63%;9%;11

Manaus, Brazil;80;72;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;72;E;5;84%;74%;4

Manila, Philippines;89;73;Partial sunshine;91;75;NE;7;54%;56%;9

Melbourne, Australia;91;64;Spotty showers;81;65;WNW;9;75%;90%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;76;45;Mostly sunny, nice;78;46;SE;7;26%;1%;14

Miami, United States;80;65;Mostly sunny, nice;74;63;NE;11;52%;8%;9

Minsk, Belarus;43;29;Partly sunny;46;34;S;4;65%;44%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;100;78;Not as warm;89;79;SE;8;64%;26%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;73;56;Mostly sunny, nice;74;61;ENE;10;62%;2%;6

Montreal, Canada;35;17;Inc. clouds;36;30;WSW;0;72%;58%;4

Moscow, Russia;44;36;A little p.m. rain;43;37;WSW;5;75%;87%;1

Mumbai, India;93;77;Hazy sunshine;93;79;NNW;8;50%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;83;60;A t-storm in spots;86;59;NE;9;52%;64%;11

New York, United States;44;31;Mostly sunny;50;40;WNW;9;45%;57%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;67;47;Mostly sunny, nice;70;48;W;7;53%;7%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;37;10;Partly sunny;30;10;NE;5;72%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;61;35;Turning cloudy;62;44;SE;4;45%;66%;5

Oslo, Norway;39;33;Cloudy;41;35;S;7;77%;74%;1

Ottawa, Canada;36;16;A shower in the p.m.;39;28;WSW;8;66%;56%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;87;79;Cloudy with a shower;87;80;ESE;7;72%;79%;6

Panama City, Panama;94;73;Partly sunny;91;73;NNW;9;57%;28%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;85;74;Showers, some heavy;85;75;E;9;81%;93%;9

Paris, France;58;46;Cloudy with a shower;57;46;SW;10;69%;81%;1

Perth, Australia;75;55;Sunny and pleasant;78;65;ESE;10;42%;1%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;96;77;Couple of t-storms;91;75;SSW;6;72%;76%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;88;75;A t-storm around;90;74;ENE;7;70%;70%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;88;70;A shower or two;86;69;NE;5;57%;80%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;53;46;A morning shower;57;45;SW;12;61%;68%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;64;32;Cloudy and mild;63;33;WNW;5;49%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;63;49;Showers, mainly late;67;49;ESE;10;67%;89%;10

Rabat, Morocco;68;52;Mostly sunny;68;51;W;9;76%;3%;6

Recife, Brazil;88;77;A shower in spots;89;77;ESE;8;69%;74%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;37;29;A bit of snow;37;26;E;13;53%;80%;1

Riga, Latvia;45;30;A shower in the p.m.;45;36;S;6;77%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;76;70;A stray thunderstorm;78;69;NNW;6;71%;44%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;81;60;Mostly cloudy;78;56;NNE;8;32%;1%;8

Rome, Italy;63;47;Variable cloudiness;66;46;ESE;7;74%;42%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;43;31;Clearing, a shower;42;33;SSE;6;66%;73%;1

San Francisco, United States;65;55;Breezy with rain;62;57;S;18;82%;88%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;84;62;Partly sunny, nice;85;67;ENE;10;51%;13%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;81;72;Spotty showers;82;73;SE;2;78%;89%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;80;65;Partly sunny;80;64;N;8;50%;15%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;84;50;Mostly sunny;82;50;SW;8;25%;1%;15

Santiago, Chile;85;55;A t-storm around;84;55;SSW;4;49%;42%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;82;69;A shower or two;83;70;N;3;70%;82%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;70;50;Mostly sunny, cooler;65;49;NNW;8;67%;25%;5

Seattle, United States;50;40;Inc. clouds;53;45;ENE;8;66%;74%;3

Seoul, South Korea;66;35;Cloudy and mild;63;38;WNW;4;42%;11%;4

Shanghai, China;57;50;Rain and drizzle;55;50;NNW;7;89%;67%;2

Singapore, Singapore;91;79;A t-storm in spots;90;78;N;5;76%;57%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;59;44;Periods of sun;67;43;WSW;10;55%;15%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;81;73;A shower in spots;83;73;E;7;68%;74%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;40;29;A shower in the a.m.;39;35;S;6;77%;85%;1

Sydney, Australia;80;72;Partly sunny, humid;82;73;NNE;11;78%;33%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;77;64;Partly sunny;77;66;NNE;5;78%;42%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;36;29;A rain/snow shower;40;35;S;7;62%;81%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;65;48;Mostly cloudy, warm;72;54;E;6;37%;25%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;60;35;Increasing clouds;60;34;NW;12;45%;28%;5

Tehran, Iran;70;52;A touch of rain;61;43;NW;7;43%;58%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;65;52;Rain and drizzle;65;56;SSE;10;59%;65%;3

Tirana, Albania;67;47;Partly sunny;73;47;SSE;5;52%;29%;4

Tokyo, Japan;62;42;Increasing clouds;63;49;S;7;33%;55%;6

Toronto, Canada;40;30;Spotty showers;40;31;WNW;9;80%;62%;2

Tripoli, Libya;71;57;Afternoon showers;66;58;SSE;6;68%;98%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;75;49;Cloudy;73;53;WSW;4;53%;27%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;32;6;Sunshine;40;15;ESE;5;36%;55%;5

Vancouver, Canada;48;36;Mainly cloudy;55;43;ENE;6;42%;97%;2

Vienna, Austria;55;48;Partly sunny, warmer;64;45;SW;12;53%;22%;3

Vientiane, Laos;82;72;A t-storm around;92;73;ESE;4;61%;50%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;44;31;Partly sunny;46;37;S;8;72%;74%;2

Warsaw, Poland;45;35;A little a.m. rain;49;46;SW;7;82%;81%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;63;59;Partly sunny, windy;69;57;N;24;72%;2%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;95;70;Sunny and very warm;97;71;W;6;48%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;57;26;Becoming cloudy;52;24;S;2;55%;68%;6

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit