Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, March 19, 2017

City/Town, Country;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;33;26;Clouds and sun;33;26;WSW;18;74%;66%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;38;25;Unseasonably hot;37;21;NNW;26;40%;55%;9

Aleppo, Syria;17;7;Some sun, a shower;17;8;WSW;25;65%;79%;6

Algiers, Algeria;20;8;Sun and some clouds;18;11;WSW;10;68%;2%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;13;9;Occasional rain;13;5;WSW;34;86%;89%;1

Anchorage, United States;-2;-11;Mostly sunny, chilly;-1;-11;N;9;52%;11%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;28;13;Not as warm;21;11;N;10;48%;43%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;-3;-20;Sunny and cold;-4;-18;E;12;80%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;30;18;A shower in the a.m.;31;20;ESE;7;61%;56%;7

Athens, Greece;21;11;Sun and some clouds;22;10;S;9;58%;7%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;22;14;Clouds and sun;22;17;WSW;18;73%;25%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;19;11;Mostly sunny;22;11;SSW;23;49%;10%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;W;8;69%;57%;8

Bangalore, India;34;20;Mostly sunny;35;21;SSE;8;43%;26%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;35;26;A shower or t-storm;33;27;S;15;68%;68%;9

Barcelona, Spain;18;11;Mostly sunny;18;11;W;11;71%;18%;5

Beijing, China;17;7;Rain and drizzle;12;6;NW;6;42%;66%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;11;7;Warmer;19;8;ESE;9;62%;32%;4

Berlin, Germany;8;7;Cloudy with a shower;13;8;SW;18;81%;82%;1

Bogota, Colombia;18;11;Cloudy with showers;18;10;SSW;9;81%;87%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;27;17;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;18;SE;8;78%;82%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;10;8;Warmer;18;8;WNW;17;58%;31%;2

Brussels, Belgium;11;9;A shower in the p.m.;12;7;SW;23;80%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;16;2;Partly sunny, nice;17;6;ESE;8;57%;20%;4

Budapest, Hungary;12;7;Pleasant and warmer;17;7;WSW;17;61%;38%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;24;17;Thickening clouds;24;18;E;14;67%;2%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;29;18;A t-storm in spots;29;18;WSW;8;45%;65%;8

Busan, South Korea;17;6;An afternoon shower;15;8;N;9;66%;80%;4

Cairo, Egypt;20;10;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;N;13;43%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;30;19;Partly sunny, warm;31;20;SE;13;49%;5%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;29;20;Partly sunny;28;21;NE;5;60%;33%;11

Chennai, India;35;28;Sunshine and warm;36;27;SSE;16;62%;35%;11

Chicago, United States;9;6;A morning shower;10;3;N;13;77%;50%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SSE;10;74%;75%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;4;2;Periods of rain;8;3;WSW;14;87%;75%;1

Dakar, Senegal;23;18;Sunny intervals;24;19;N;31;73%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;30;19;Sunny and very warm;31;17;SSW;19;51%;3%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;S;10;78%;63%;8

Delhi, India;29;15;Hazy sunshine;31;16;WNW;16;38%;0%;9

Denver, United States;26;10;Mostly cloudy;25;7;SW;23;21%;13%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;29;19;A t-storm in spots;27;18;S;11;56%;43%;9

Dili, East Timor;31;24;Cloudy with showers;32;24;W;10;73%;87%;6

Dublin, Ireland;13;6;Showers around;10;1;WSW;32;64%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;15;7;Cloudy and warmer;22;13;NNE;16;29%;25%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;19;12;Mostly sunny, nice;20;13;WSW;16;63%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;27;23;A t-storm in spots;28;21;ESE;12;88%;73%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;26;16;A shower in spots;24;16;SE;16;67%;56%;8

Havana, Cuba;26;18;Mostly sunny;26;17;ENE;18;66%;66%;10

Helsinki, Finland;4;-2;Snow;4;2;SSE;12;80%;83%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;31;25;A p.m. shower or two;32;25;SE;10;70%;70%;8

Hong Kong, China;25;19;Partly sunny, humid;25;19;E;13;86%;44%;7

Honolulu, United States;29;23;Breezy with some sun;29;23;ENE;25;62%;44%;9

Hyderabad, India;36;21;Mostly sunny, nice;36;21;NE;11;24%;0%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;27;13;Thickening clouds;30;17;NNE;16;31%;7%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;12;6;Clouds and sun;14;10;WSW;9;67%;44%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;32;25;Cloudy with a shower;33;25;SW;17;69%;66%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;28;20;Sunny and nice;28;20;N;20;49%;1%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;26;10;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;E;12;42%;3%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;17;4;Increasing clouds;18;5;N;10;25%;60%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;33;20;Plenty of sun;34;21;NW;9;30%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;19;7;Spotty showers;19;6;SE;8;69%;65%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;33;18;Sunny and nice;32;16;N;24;15%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;4;1;Milder;9;-1;WNW;12;59%;31%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;29;23;A stray shower;29;23;NNE;13;62%;76%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;34;23;A t-storm in spots;34;22;SW;7;72%;81%;3

Kolkata, India;34;19;A t-storm in spots;26;18;SSE;10;72%;42%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;36;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;N;8;74%;78%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;15;1;Mostly sunny;14;2;E;13;53%;36%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SW;10;65%;72%;8

Lima, Peru;28;23;Some sun, pleasant;28;23;SSE;12;70%;55%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;22;12;Mostly sunny;18;11;NW;20;65%;4%;5

London, United Kingdom;14;11;Morning rain;12;4;SW;25;79%;84%;2

Los Angeles, United States;23;12;Low clouds breaking;21;13;SSW;9;65%;27%;6

Luanda, Angola;32;26;A thunderstorm;33;26;SSW;11;74%;93%;7

Madrid, Spain;23;7;Mostly sunny;23;6;WNW;8;47%;9%;5

Male, Maldives;31;26;Mostly sunny, nice;32;27;NNE;7;63%;9%;11

Manaus, Brazil;27;22;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;22;E;7;84%;74%;4

Manila, Philippines;32;23;Partial sunshine;33;24;NE;12;54%;56%;9

Melbourne, Australia;33;18;Spotty showers;27;19;WNW;15;75%;90%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;24;7;Mostly sunny, nice;25;8;SE;11;26%;1%;14

Miami, United States;27;18;Mostly sunny, nice;23;17;NE;17;52%;8%;9

Minsk, Belarus;6;-2;Partly sunny;8;1;S;7;65%;44%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;38;25;Not as warm;32;26;SE;13;64%;26%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;23;14;Mostly sunny, nice;23;16;ENE;16;62%;2%;6

Montreal, Canada;2;-9;Inc. clouds;2;-1;WSW;0;72%;58%;4

Moscow, Russia;6;2;A little p.m. rain;6;3;WSW;8;75%;87%;1

Mumbai, India;34;25;Hazy sunshine;34;26;NNW;12;50%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;28;15;A t-storm in spots;30;15;NE;15;52%;64%;11

New York, United States;7;0;Mostly sunny;10;5;WNW;15;45%;57%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;20;8;Mostly sunny, nice;21;9;W;11;53%;7%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;3;-12;Partly sunny;-1;-12;NE;9;72%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;16;2;Turning cloudy;17;7;SE;7;45%;66%;5

Oslo, Norway;4;0;Cloudy;5;1;S;12;77%;74%;1

Ottawa, Canada;2;-9;A shower in the p.m.;4;-3;WSW;13;66%;56%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;31;26;Cloudy with a shower;31;26;ESE;11;72%;79%;6

Panama City, Panama;35;23;Partly sunny;33;23;NNW;14;57%;28%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;30;24;Showers, some heavy;29;24;E;14;81%;93%;9

Paris, France;14;8;Cloudy with a shower;14;8;SW;16;69%;81%;1

Perth, Australia;24;13;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;ESE;17;42%;1%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;35;25;Couple of t-storms;33;24;SSW;10;72%;76%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;31;24;A t-storm around;32;23;ENE;11;70%;70%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;31;21;A shower or two;30;21;NE;8;57%;80%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;12;8;A morning shower;14;7;SW;19;61%;68%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;18;0;Cloudy and mild;17;0;WNW;8;49%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;17;9;Showers, mainly late;19;9;ESE;16;67%;89%;10

Rabat, Morocco;20;11;Mostly sunny;20;10;W;15;76%;3%;6

Recife, Brazil;31;25;A shower in spots;31;25;ESE;13;69%;74%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;3;-2;A bit of snow;3;-3;E;21;53%;80%;1

Riga, Latvia;7;-1;A shower in the p.m.;7;2;S;10;77%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;24;21;A stray thunderstorm;25;20;NNW;10;71%;44%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;27;16;Mostly cloudy;26;13;NNE;13;32%;1%;8

Rome, Italy;17;9;Variable cloudiness;19;8;ESE;11;74%;42%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;6;-1;Clearing, a shower;6;1;SSE;9;66%;73%;1

San Francisco, United States;18;13;Breezy with rain;17;14;S;29;82%;88%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;29;17;Partly sunny, nice;30;19;ENE;17;51%;13%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;27;22;Spotty showers;28;23;SE;3;78%;89%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;27;18;Partly sunny;27;18;N;12;50%;15%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;29;10;Mostly sunny;28;10;SW;13;25%;1%;15

Santiago, Chile;29;13;A t-storm around;29;13;SSW;7;49%;42%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;28;21;A shower or two;28;21;N;5;70%;82%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;21;10;Mostly sunny, cooler;18;9;NNW;13;67%;25%;5

Seattle, United States;10;4;Inc. clouds;12;7;ENE;13;66%;74%;3

Seoul, South Korea;19;2;Cloudy and mild;17;3;WNW;6;42%;11%;4

Shanghai, China;14;10;Rain and drizzle;13;10;NNW;11;89%;67%;2

Singapore, Singapore;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;N;8;76%;57%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;15;7;Periods of sun;19;6;WSW;16;55%;15%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;27;23;A shower in spots;28;23;E;11;68%;74%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;4;-2;A shower in the a.m.;4;1;S;9;77%;85%;1

Sydney, Australia;27;22;Partly sunny, humid;28;23;NNE;17;78%;33%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;25;18;Partly sunny;25;19;NNE;8;78%;42%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;2;-2;A rain/snow shower;4;2;S;12;62%;81%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;18;9;Mostly cloudy, warm;22;12;E;10;37%;25%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;16;2;Increasing clouds;15;1;NW;20;45%;28%;5

Tehran, Iran;21;11;A touch of rain;16;6;NW;11;43%;58%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;19;11;Rain and drizzle;18;13;SSE;16;59%;65%;3

Tirana, Albania;19;8;Partly sunny;23;8;SSE;8;52%;29%;4

Tokyo, Japan;17;6;Increasing clouds;17;9;S;12;33%;55%;6

Toronto, Canada;4;-1;Spotty showers;5;-1;WNW;14;80%;62%;2

Tripoli, Libya;21;14;Afternoon showers;19;14;SSE;9;68%;98%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;24;9;Cloudy;23;12;WSW;7;53%;27%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;0;-15;Sunshine;4;-9;ESE;9;36%;55%;5

Vancouver, Canada;9;2;Mainly cloudy;13;6;ENE;9;42%;97%;2

Vienna, Austria;13;9;Partly sunny, warmer;18;7;SW;19;53%;22%;3

Vientiane, Laos;28;22;A t-storm around;33;23;ESE;7;61%;50%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;7;0;Partly sunny;8;3;S;12;72%;74%;2

Warsaw, Poland;7;2;A little a.m. rain;10;8;SW;11;82%;81%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;17;15;Partly sunny, windy;21;14;N;39;72%;2%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;35;21;Sunny and very warm;36;22;W;10;48%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;14;-3;Becoming cloudy;11;-4;S;4;55%;68%;6

