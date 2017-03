COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the second cricket test to draw the two-match series 1-1.

Scores: Bangladesh 467 and 191-6 (Tamim Iqbal 82; Dilruwan Perera 3-59, Rangana Herath 3-75) def. Sri Lanka 338 and 319 (Dimuth Karunaratne 126, Dilruwan Perrea 50; Shakib Al Hasan 4-74, Mustafizur Rahman 3-78) by four wickets.