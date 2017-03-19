Trump looks forward to visiting China: U.S. state secretary

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday in his talks with China’s President Xi Jinping that the U.S. is looking forward to enhancing understanding with China.

Tillerson has just ended his first official trip to Asia as President Donald Trump’s top diplomat, visiting South Korea, Japan, and China.

He met Xi in Beijing's Great Hall of the People Sunday, and told the Chinese leader that Trump looks forward to "the opportunity of a visit in the future," and to enhancing understanding between the two nations.

(U.S. State of Secretary, Rex Tillerson, left, shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.)

He added that the President of the United States places a “very high value on the communications that have already occurred” between Xi and Trump.

"You said that China-U.S. relations can only be friendly. I express my appreciation for this," Xi said.

He said he had spoken to Trump several times through telephone conversations and messages.

However, issues such as Taiwan and North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs were brushed aside as Trump’s administration seeks to smooth relations with Beijing.

The two state leaders are likely to meet at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida early next month for a two-day summit, according to media reports, though there has been no official announcement yet.

According to China’s official news agency Xinhua, the two states are in “close communication” on arranging a meeting between the two leaders.

(China's President Xi Jinping, center right, talks with U.S. State of Secretary Rex Tillerson, center left, during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 19, 2017. China's State Councilor Yang Jiechi, second right, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, right, accompany Xi.)