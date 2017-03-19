Taipei Universiade swimming pool assembly process revealed on Facebook

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--A technician from the university where the swimming pool-to-be of the 2017 Taipei Summer Universiade is being built posted an article on his Facebook, revealing how the movable pool is being assembled and his thoughts on the project.

National Taiwan Sport University technician Wang Yung-chang (王永彰) said on his Facebook page that when he first found out that a temporary standard swimming pool was going to be installed in the school’s gym for the Universiade competition and tons of water would be pumped into the gym, “the first thing that came to mind was the picture of a bunch of kids swimming in an inflatable pool in a sunlit garden; and the gym was going to host a giant inflatable swimming pool where elite swimming athletes from around the world were going to compete in water polo matches.”

Photo from Wang Yung-chang's Facebook post

The assembly will take about 60 days to complete and the pool is scheduled for testing by May 8, according to media reports.

As for how a giant movable pool can be built inside a gym, Wang posted several photos of the construction that showed how foreign engineers were taking measurement and how a work crew was assembling the pool piece by piece.

He suggested that the public come to the stands of the gym and see the unusual construction project getting underway. He said that the whole set of the temporary swimming pool was airlifted to Taiwan from overseas and only seeing it with one’s own eyes can really appreciate the grandeur and beauty of the project.

Photo from Wang Yung-chang's Facebook post



Taipei City’s Geotechnical Engineering Office, which oversees the Universiade’s swimming pool project, said that pool size and water quality issues arose during the 2016 Rio Olympics. To prevent the same issues from happening during the Taipei Universiade, the swimming pool adopts pre-hot-dip zinc coated steel materials, the size of which can be slightly adjusted after being assembled to ensure conformity to international competition standards, and centrifugal water filtration and sterilization system will be installed to ensure water quality, the office said.