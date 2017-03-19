  1. Home
  2. World

Stanton's homer, Jones' leap carry US into WBC semifinals

By BERNIE WILSON , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2017/03/19 13:59

U.S. outfielder Adam Jones grabs a catch above the wall for the out on the Dominican Republic's Manny Machado during the seventh inning

United States' Giancarlo Stanton is greeted by third base coach Willie Randolph after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inni

United States' Giancarlo Stanton hits a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a second-round World Baseball Classic baseball gam

Dominican Republic's Nelson Cruz, left, is tagged out by U.S. catcher Jonathan Lucroy during the first inning of a second-round World B

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit a go-ahead homer and the United States eliminated defending World Baseball Classic champion the Dominican Republic 6-3 Saturday night to earn a spot in the semifinals.

Stanton's two-run shot into the third-floor balcony of the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left-field corner at Petco Park gave the United States a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning. It put a charge into the sellout crowd of 43,002 and helped send the Americans to the championship round at Dodger Stadium, where they will face Japan in a semifinal game Tuesday night.

Three innings later, San Diego native Adam Jones made a spectacular, leaping catch over the fence in the deepest part of the park in right-center to rob Baltimore Orioles teammate Manny Machado of a home run. Machado tipped his helmet to Jones.