BC-HKN--NHL Standings

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Montreal 71 40 23 8 88 195 179 Ottawa 70 39 23 8 86 187 181 Boston 71 38 27 6 82 205 188 Toronto 70 32 23 15 79 212 208 Tampa Bay 71 34 28 9 77 194 197 Florida 70 31 28 11 73 180 200 Buffalo 72 29 31 12 70 180 210 Detroit 70 28 31 11 67 177 210 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Washington 71 46 17 8 100 228 159 Columbus 70 46 18 6 98 224 163 Pittsburgh 70 44 17 9 97 245 198 N.Y. Rangers 72 45 24 3 93 231 189 N.Y. Islanders 71 33 26 12 78 210 218 Carolina 69 30 27 12 72 179 199 Philadelphia 70 32 30 8 72 182 210 New Jersey 70 26 32 12 64 163 205 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Chicago 71 46 20 5 97 212 175 Minnesota 70 43 21 6 92 228 173 St. Louis 71 38 28 5 81 197 193 Nashville 71 35 25 11 81 209 201 Winnipeg 71 31 33 7 69 212 226 Dallas 71 28 33 10 66 195 233 Colorado 70 20 47 3 43 135 228 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA San Jose 71 42 22 7 91 196 165 Anaheim 72 38 23 11 87 186 178 Edmonton 71 38 24 9 85 207 186 Calgary 71 40 27 4 84 196 191 Los Angeles 70 34 29 7 75 173 174 Vancouver 71 28 34 9 65 161 207 Arizona 71 26 36 9 61 172 227

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday's Games

Detroit 5, Colorado 1

Columbus 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3

Carolina 4, Nashville 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Minnesota 2

Montreal 4, Ottawa 3, SO

Chicago 2, Toronto 1, OT

St. Louis 3, Arizona 0

Edmonton 2, Vancouver 0

Anaheim 2, San Jose 1