BC-HKN--NHL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Montreal
|71
|40
|23
|8
|88
|195
|179
|Ottawa
|70
|39
|23
|8
|86
|187
|181
|Boston
|71
|38
|27
|6
|82
|205
|188
|Toronto
|70
|32
|23
|15
|79
|212
|208
|Tampa Bay
|71
|34
|28
|9
|77
|194
|197
|Florida
|70
|31
|28
|11
|73
|180
|200
|Buffalo
|72
|29
|31
|12
|70
|180
|210
|Detroit
|70
|28
|31
|11
|67
|177
|210
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Washington
|71
|46
|17
|8
|100
|228
|159
|Columbus
|70
|46
|18
|6
|98
|224
|163
|Pittsburgh
|70
|44
|17
|9
|97
|245
|198
|N.Y. Rangers
|72
|45
|24
|3
|93
|231
|189
|N.Y. Islanders
|71
|33
|26
|12
|78
|210
|218
|Carolina
|69
|30
|27
|12
|72
|179
|199
|Philadelphia
|70
|32
|30
|8
|72
|182
|210
|New Jersey
|70
|26
|32
|12
|64
|163
|205
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|71
|46
|20
|5
|97
|212
|175
|Minnesota
|70
|43
|21
|6
|92
|228
|173
|St. Louis
|71
|38
|28
|5
|81
|197
|193
|Nashville
|71
|35
|25
|11
|81
|209
|201
|Winnipeg
|71
|31
|33
|7
|69
|212
|226
|Dallas
|71
|28
|33
|10
|66
|195
|233
|Colorado
|70
|20
|47
|3
|43
|135
|228
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|71
|42
|22
|7
|91
|196
|165
|Anaheim
|72
|38
|23
|11
|87
|186
|178
|Edmonton
|71
|38
|24
|9
|85
|207
|186
|Calgary
|71
|40
|27
|4
|84
|196
|191
|Los Angeles
|70
|34
|29
|7
|75
|173
|174
|Vancouver
|71
|28
|34
|9
|65
|161
|207
|Arizona
|71
|26
|36
|9
|61
|172
|227
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
x-clinched playoff spot
|Saturday's Games
Detroit 5, Colorado 1
Columbus 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT
Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3
Carolina 4, Nashville 2
N.Y. Rangers 3, Minnesota 2
Montreal 4, Ottawa 3, SO
Chicago 2, Toronto 1, OT
St. Louis 3, Arizona 0
Edmonton 2, Vancouver 0
Anaheim 2, San Jose 1