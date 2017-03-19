  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/03/19 13:14
BC-HKN--NHL Standings,0358 National Hockey League

By The Associated Press

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 71 40 23 8 88 195 179
Ottawa 70 39 23 8 86 187 181
Boston 71 38 27 6 82 205 188
Toronto 70 32 23 15 79 212 208
Tampa Bay 71 34 28 9 77 194 197
Florida 70 31 28 11 73 180 200
Buffalo 72 29 31 12 70 180 210
Detroit 70 28 31 11 67 177 210
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Washington 71 46 17 8 100 228 159
Columbus 70 46 18 6 98 224 163
Pittsburgh 70 44 17 9 97 245 198
N.Y. Rangers 72 45 24 3 93 231 189
N.Y. Islanders 71 33 26 12 78 210 218
Carolina 69 30 27 12 72 179 199
Philadelphia 70 32 30 8 72 182 210
New Jersey 70 26 32 12 64 163 205
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Chicago 71 46 20 5 97 212 175
Minnesota 70 43 21 6 92 228 173
St. Louis 71 38 28 5 81 197 193
Nashville 71 35 25 11 81 209 201
Winnipeg 71 31 33 7 69 212 226
Dallas 71 28 33 10 66 195 233
Colorado 70 20 47 3 43 135 228
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 71 42 22 7 91 196 165
Anaheim 72 38 23 11 87 186 178
Edmonton 71 38 24 9 85 207 186
Calgary 71 40 27 4 84 196 191
Los Angeles 70 34 29 7 75 173 174
Vancouver 71 28 34 9 65 161 207
Arizona 71 26 36 9 61 172 227

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday's Games

Detroit 5, Colorado 1

Columbus 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3

Carolina 4, Nashville 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Minnesota 2

Montreal 4, Ottawa 3, SO

Chicago 2, Toronto 1, OT

St. Louis 3, Arizona 0

Edmonton 2, Vancouver 0

Anaheim 2, San Jose 1