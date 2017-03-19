BC-BKN--NBA Standings

  1. Home
Associated Press
2017/03/19
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 44 25 .638
Toronto 40 29 .580 4
New York 27 42 .391 17
Philadelphia 25 43 .368 18½
Brooklyn 13 55 .191 30½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 42 27 .609
Atlanta 37 32 .536 5
Miami 34 35 .493 8
Charlotte 30 39 .435 12
Orlando 25 45 .357 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 45 23 .662
Indiana 35 33 .515 10
Milwaukee 34 35 .493 11½
Detroit 33 36 .478 12½
Chicago 33 37 .471 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-San Antonio 52 16 .765
x-Houston 48 22 .686 5
Memphis 40 30 .571 13
Dallas 29 39 .426 23
New Orleans 28 41 .406 24½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 43 27 .614
Oklahoma City 40 29 .580
Denver 33 36 .478
Portland 31 37 .456 11
Minnesota 28 40 .412 14
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
z-Golden State 55 14 .797
L.A. Clippers 41 29 .586 14½
Sacramento 27 42 .391 28
Phoenix 22 47 .319 33
L.A. Lakers 20 49 .290 35

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched division

___

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma City 110, Sacramento 94

Portland 113, Atlanta 97

Charlotte 98, Washington 93

L.A. Clippers 108, Cleveland 78

Chicago 95, Utah 86

Memphis 104, San Antonio 96

Houston 109, Denver 105

Golden State 117, Milwaukee 92