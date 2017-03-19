BC-BKN--NBA Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|44
|25
|.638
|—
|Toronto
|40
|29
|.580
|4
|New York
|27
|42
|.391
|17
|Philadelphia
|25
|43
|.368
|18½
|Brooklyn
|13
|55
|.191
|30½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|42
|27
|.609
|—
|Atlanta
|37
|32
|.536
|5
|Miami
|34
|35
|.493
|8
|Charlotte
|30
|39
|.435
|12
|Orlando
|25
|45
|.357
|17½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|45
|23
|.662
|—
|Indiana
|35
|33
|.515
|10
|Milwaukee
|34
|35
|.493
|11½
|Detroit
|33
|36
|.478
|12½
|Chicago
|33
|37
|.471
|13
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-San Antonio
|52
|16
|.765
|—
|x-Houston
|48
|22
|.686
|5
|Memphis
|40
|30
|.571
|13
|Dallas
|29
|39
|.426
|23
|New Orleans
|28
|41
|.406
|24½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|43
|27
|.614
|—
|Oklahoma City
|40
|29
|.580
|2½
|Denver
|33
|36
|.478
|9½
|Portland
|31
|37
|.456
|11
|Minnesota
|28
|40
|.412
|14
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Golden State
|55
|14
|.797
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|41
|29
|.586
|14½
|Sacramento
|27
|42
|.391
|28
|Phoenix
|22
|47
|.319
|33
|L.A. Lakers
|20
|49
|.290
|35
x-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched division
___
|Saturday's Games
Oklahoma City 110, Sacramento 94
Portland 113, Atlanta 97
Charlotte 98, Washington 93
L.A. Clippers 108, Cleveland 78
Chicago 95, Utah 86
Memphis 104, San Antonio 96
Houston 109, Denver 105
Golden State 117, Milwaukee 92