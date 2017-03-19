  1. Home
Taiwan’s Chan Yung-jan wins women’s doubles title

Taiwanese tennis player Chan Yung-jan and her partner Martina Hingis won the BNP Paribas Open women’s doubles title

By Wendy Lee ,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/03/19 11:57

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese tennis player Chan Yung-jan (詹詠然) and her partner Martina Hingis of Switzerland won the women’s doubles title Sunday at the BNP Paribas Open with a 7-6(4) 6-2 victory over Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

After the duo beat top seeds Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (7) and 7-5 in the semifinals Saturday, they went on to claim their first title Sunday with a straight sets win over the No.2 seeds Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova.

The tournament, which takes place in Indian Wells, California from March 6 to 19, is the best-attended tennis tournament outside the four Grand Slam tournaments.

Chan Yung-jan and Hingis first teamed up in February to compete in the Qatar Total Open in Doha after the Chan sisters announced their breakup as a team on Feb 10. They reportedly decided to do so temporarily to prevent their opponents from getting too familiar with their playing tactics.

Chan said it was a great honor to be picked as a teammate by Hingis, her idol since she was small.

It was Chan and Hingis’ third tournament together. The pair previously reached the semifinals of the Qatar Total Open and the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

 


 

 

 
BNP Paribas Open
Chan Yung-jan
tennis
Martina Hingis
women’s doubles

