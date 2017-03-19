Kenyan runner Kipkogei Yego wins Wan Jin Shi Marathon 2017

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Kenyan runner Kipkogei Yego wins this year’s Wan Jin Shi Marathon, Taiwan’s only International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) accredited marathon, with 2:17:02, beating the second place finisher, Ethiopian Debele Belda, by two seconds.

The marathon started at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday after New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu and other guests fired the starting gun. Chu said that he hoped the event, which is an IAAF Bronze Label Road Race, will gain the the sports organization's Silver Label certification after this year’s race.

A total of 12,000 runners participated in the marathon.

The route of the Marathon begins at Wanli Distict’s (萬里) Taipingyang Feicuiwan Pacific Jade Bay, then proceeds through Jinshan District (金山) to Shimen District (石門) along the coastal highway of northern Taiwan that is blessed with beautiful sea views. The name of the marathon (萬金石) comes from the acronym of the three administrative districts the event’s route covers.

In 2014, the Chinese Taipei Athletics Association formally applied to the International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) for international Bronze certification, and in October of the same year the IAAF announced their approval for the Wan Jin Shi Marathon as Taiwan’s first and only domestic athletic competition with the international accreditation.

Thirty international elite marathon athletes were invited to participate in this year’s event, including five male athletes whose personal best were under 2 hours and 11 minutes, according to event organizers. Last year’s champion, Kenyan William Chebon Chebor, who broke the event’s record with 02:13:05, is among the five.

Taiwan is a paradise for marathon runners as there are hundreds of races held across Taiwan every year. For information regarding marathon events across Taiwan, please visit Race Events in Taiwan.