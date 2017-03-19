North Korea tests newly developed high-thrust rocket engine

TOKYO (AP) — North Korea has tested a new type of high-thrust engine to propel its rockets.

Leader Kim Jong Un attended the test at the Sohae launch site, according to a report by the Korean Central News Agency, which added the test was intended to confirm the engine's thrust power and gauge the reliability of its control system and structural safety.

The report Sunday said the test was a success.

It provided little detail but indicated the engine is to be used for North Korea's space and satellite-launching program. North Korea is banned by the United Nations from conducting long-range missile tests. But it claims its satellite program is for peaceful use, a claim many in the U.S. and elsewhere believe is questionable.