Taipei Mayor to visit India late March

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is scheduled to visit India in late March to promote tourism in the city and inspect business opportunities in the South Asian nation.

The visit will be a part of a three-nation tour of South and Southeast Asia, during which he will also go to Malaysia and Thailand.

Ko is expected to attend a "Taipei Night" event on March 30, which will be held at New Delhi's Taj Mahal Hotel to boost tourism in Taipei, and then the 2017 Taipei-New Delhi Economic Cooperation Forum the following day.

The mayor is expected to give a speech at the forum which seeks to increase trade and investment between the two nations.

The South Asian nation is among the six targeted countries to be included in the first phase of the government’s “New Southbound Policy,” along with Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.