BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/03/19 06:41
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Primera Division, Torneo Inicial
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 15 10 4 1 37 13 34
Newell's 16 9 4 3 24 12 31
San Lorenzo 15 9 4 2 29 19 31
Estudiantes 15 8 3 4 25 16 27
Banfield 15 8 3 4 19 16 27
Lanus 15 7 5 3 17 12 26
Racing Club 15 7 3 5 24 16 24
Colon 16 7 3 6 16 14 24
River Plate 15 6 5 4 22 17 23
Santa Fe 16 6 5 5 15 16 23
Atletico Tucuman 15 6 4 5 18 16 22
Independiente 14 6 4 4 11 10 22
Gimnasia 15 5 6 4 14 11 21
Patronato Parana 15 6 3 6 17 16 21
Talleres 14 5 5 4 12 8 20
Defensa y Justicia 15 5 5 5 13 14 20
Godoy Cruz 15 6 2 7 15 21 20
Quilmes 16 5 4 7 12 22 19
Rosario Central 16 4 6 6 16 15 18
Tigre 15 4 6 5 19 19 18
Atletico Rafaela 15 5 2 8 13 14 17
Velez Sarsfield 16 5 2 9 13 24 17
Olimpo 15 3 7 5 14 15 16
Sarmiento 15 4 4 7 14 17 16
Aldosivi 15 3 7 5 10 14 16
Temperley 15 4 4 7 10 18 16
Huracan 15 3 5 7 10 15 14
San Martin 15 3 5 7 14 27 14
Belgrano 15 1 7 7 7 16 10
Arsenal 15 1 5 9 12 29 8
Tuesday, March 14

Colon 1, Olimpo 1

Saturday, March 18

Rosario Central 1, Quilmes 0

Colon 2, Santa Fe 0

Newell's 3, Velez Sarsfield 0

Tigre vs. Gimnasia 2115 GMT

Independiente vs. San Martin 2230 GMT

Huracan vs. Defensa y Justicia 2330 GMT

Sunday, March 19

Belgrano vs. Racing Club 1800 GMT

Sarmiento vs. Temperley 2010 GMT

Estudiantes vs. Patronato Parana 2015 GMT

Godoy Cruz vs. San Lorenzo 2015 GMT

Olimpo vs. Banfield 2220 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. Talleres 2230 GMT

Monday, March 20

Arsenal vs. Atletico Rafaela 2200 GMT

Tuesday, March 21

Atletico Tucuman vs. Aldosivi 0015 GMT

Wednesday, March 22

Lanus vs. River Plate 0015 GMT

Sunday, March 26

Gimnasia vs. Sarmiento 2100 GMT

Banfield vs. Santa Fe 2100 GMT

Racing Club vs. Godoy Cruz 2100 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Newell's 2100 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Huracan 2100 GMT

Temperley vs. Atletico Tucuman 2100 GMT

Aldosivi vs. Arsenal 2100 GMT

Atletico Rafaela vs. Estudiantes 2100 GMT

Rosario Central vs. Tigre 2100 GMT

San Martin vs. Boca Juniors 2100 GMT

San Lorenzo vs. Quilmes 2100 GMT

Talleres vs. Olimpo 2100 GMT

River Plate vs. Belgrano 2100 GMT

Colon vs. Lanus 2100 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Independiente 2100 GMT

Sunday, April 2

Sarmiento vs. Rosario Central 2100 GMT

Belgrano vs. Colon 2100 GMT

Temperley vs. Aldosivi 2100 GMT

Tigre vs. San Lorenzo 2100 GMT

Quilmes vs. Racing Club 2100 GMT

Olimpo vs. San Martin 2100 GMT

Huracan vs. Patronato Parana 2100 GMT

Atletico Tucuman vs. Gimnasia 2100 GMT

Lanus vs. Banfield 2100 GMT

Godoy Cruz vs. River Plate 2100 GMT

Santa Fe vs. Talleres 2100 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. Defensa y Justicia 2100 GMT

Newell's vs. Atletico Rafaela 2100 GMT

Estudiantes vs. Arsenal 2100 GMT

Independiente vs. Velez Sarsfield 2100 GMT

Sunday, April 9

San Lorenzo vs. Sarmiento 2100 GMT

Racing Club vs. Tigre 2100 GMT

Arsenal vs. Newell's 2100 GMT

Banfield vs. Belgrano 2100 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Independiente 2100 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Boca Juniors 2100 GMT

Aldosivi vs. Estudiantes 2100 GMT

Atletico Rafaela vs. Huracan 2100 GMT

Rosario Central vs. Atletico Tucuman 2100 GMT

Colon vs. Godoy Cruz 2100 GMT

River Plate vs. Quilmes 2100 GMT

Talleres vs. Lanus 2100 GMT

Gimnasia vs. Temperley 2100 GMT

San Martin vs. Santa Fe 2100 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Olimpo 2100 GMT

Sunday, April 16

Godoy Cruz vs. Banfield 2100 GMT

Sarmiento vs. Racing Club 2100 GMT

Lanus vs. San Martin 2100 GMT

Newell's vs. Estudiantes 2100 GMT

Gimnasia vs. Aldosivi 2100 GMT

Atletico Tucuman vs. San Lorenzo 2100 GMT

Quilmes vs. Colon 2100 GMT

Temperley vs. Rosario Central 2100 GMT

Tigre vs. River Plate 2100 GMT

Belgrano vs. Talleres 2100 GMT

Independiente vs. Atletico Rafaela 2100 GMT

Olimpo vs. Velez Sarsfield 2100 GMT

Santa Fe vs. Defensa y Justicia 2100 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. Patronato Parana 2100 GMT

Huracan vs. Arsenal 2100 GMT

Sunday, April 23

Atletico Rafaela vs. Boca Juniors 2100 GMT

Banfield vs. Quilmes 2100 GMT

Racing Club vs. Atletico Tucuman 2100 GMT

Rosario Central vs. Gimnasia 2100 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Lanus 2100 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Santa Fe 2100 GMT

San Martin vs. Belgrano 2100 GMT

Estudiantes vs. Huracan 2100 GMT

River Plate vs. Sarmiento 2100 GMT

San Lorenzo vs. Temperley 2100 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Olimpo 2100 GMT

Talleres vs. Godoy Cruz 2100 GMT

Aldosivi vs. Newell's 2100 GMT

Colon vs. Tigre 2100 GMT

Arsenal vs. Independiente 2100 GMT

Sunday, April 30

Tigre vs. Banfield 2100 GMT

Belgrano vs. Defensa y Justicia 2100 GMT

Quilmes vs. Talleres 2100 GMT

Temperley vs. Racing Club 2100 GMT

Atletico Tucuman vs. River Plate 2100 GMT

Independiente vs. Estudiantes 2100 GMT

Gimnasia vs. San Lorenzo 2100 GMT

Lanus vs. Velez Sarsfield 2100 GMT

Santa Fe vs. Patronato Parana 2100 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. Arsenal 2100 GMT

Olimpo vs. Atletico Rafaela 2100 GMT

Godoy Cruz vs. San Martin 2100 GMT

Huracan vs. Newell's 2100 GMT

Sarmiento vs. Colon 2100 GMT

Rosario Central vs. Aldosivi 2100 GMT

Sunday, May 7

San Lorenzo vs. Rosario Central 2100 GMT

Colon vs. Atletico Tucuman 2100 GMT

Newell's vs. Independiente 2100 GMT

Aldosivi vs. Huracan 2100 GMT

San Martin vs. Quilmes 2100 GMT

Talleres vs. Tigre 2100 GMT

Estudiantes vs. Boca Juniors 2100 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Godoy Cruz 2100 GMT

Atletico Rafaela vs. Santa Fe 2100 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Lanus 2100 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Belgrano 2100 GMT

Banfield vs. Sarmiento 2100 GMT

Arsenal vs. Olimpo 2100 GMT

River Plate vs. Temperley 2100 GMT

Racing Club vs. Gimnasia 2100 GMT

Sunday, May 14

Huracan vs. Santa Fe 2100 GMT

Estudiantes vs. Gimnasia 2100 GMT

Independiente vs. Olimpo 2100 GMT

Estudiantes vs. Belgrano 2100 GMT

Arsenal vs. Godoy Cruz 2100 GMT

Atletico Rafaela vs. Quilmes 2100 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Tigre 2100 GMT

Banfield vs. Lanus 2100 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Sarmiento 2100 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Sarmiento 2100 GMT

San Martin vs. Godoy Cruz 2100 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Tigre 2100 GMT

Newell's vs. Rosario Central 2100 GMT

Colon vs. San Lorenzo 2100 GMT

Newell's vs. Lanus 2100 GMT

River Plate vs. Racing Club 2100 GMT

Banfield vs. Rosario Central 2100 GMT

Aldosivi vs. Boca Juniors 2100 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman 2100 GMT

San Martin vs. Temperley 2100 GMT

Talleres vs. Gimnasia 2100 GMT

Colon vs. Santa Fe 2100 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. River Plate 2100 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Quilmes 2100 GMT

Arsenal vs. Temperley 2100 GMT

Atletico Rafaela vs. Atletico Tucuman 2100 GMT

Olimpo vs. Aldosivi 2100 GMT

Talleres vs. Belgrano 2100 GMT

Independiente vs. Racing Club 2100 GMT

Huracan vs. San Lorenzo 2100 GMT

Wednesday, May 17

Lanus vs. Atletico Rafaela 2100 GMT

Godoy Cruz vs. Velez Sarsfield 2100 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. Newell's 2100 GMT

Independiente vs. Huracan 2100 GMT

Sarmiento vs. Talleres 2100 GMT

Santa Fe vs. Arsenal 2100 GMT

San Lorenzo vs. Aldosivi 2100 GMT

Tigre vs. San Martin 2100 GMT

Quilmes vs. Defensa y Justicia 2100 GMT

Temperley vs. Colon 2100 GMT

Gimnasia vs. River Plate 2100 GMT

Atletico Tucuman vs. Banfield 2100 GMT

Olimpo vs. Estudiantes 2100 GMT

Rosario Central vs. Racing Club 2100 GMT

Belgrano vs. Patronato Parana 2100 GMT

Sunday, May 21

Estudiantes vs. Santa Fe 2100 GMT

Arsenal vs. Lanus 2100 GMT

San Martin vs. Sarmiento 2100 GMT

Godoy Cruz vs. Estudiantes 2100 GMT

Rosario Central vs. Talleres 2100 GMT

Santa Fe vs. Independiente 2100 GMT

Atletico Rafaela vs. Belgrano 2100 GMT

Talleres vs. Atletico Tucuman 2100 GMT

San Lorenzo vs. Banfield 2100 GMT

Sarmiento vs. Patronato Parana 2100 GMT

Temperley vs. Defensa y Justicia 2100 GMT

River Plate vs. Rosario Central 2100 GMT

Lanus vs. Huracan 2100 GMT

Tigre vs. Atletico Rafaela 2100 GMT

Gimnasia vs. San Martin 2100 GMT

Racing Club vs. Colon 2100 GMT

Banfield vs. Temperley 2100 GMT

Newell's vs. Olimpo 2100 GMT

Belgrano vs. Newell's 2100 GMT

Racing Club vs. San Lorenzo 2100 GMT

Atletico Tucuman vs. Velez Sarsfield 2100 GMT

Quilmes vs. Arsenal 2100 GMT

Aldosivi vs. Independiente 2100 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Godoy Cruz 2100 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Quilmes 2100 GMT

Colon vs. Gimnasia 2100 GMT

Huracan vs. Boca Juniors 2100 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Tigre 2100 GMT

Olimpo vs. Boca Juniors 2100 GMT

River Plate vs. Aldosivi 2100 GMT

Sunday, May 28

Olimpo vs. Huracan 2100 GMT

Rosario Central vs. Colon 2100 GMT

San Martin vs. Rosario Central 2100 GMT

Atletico Tucuman vs. San Martin 2100 GMT

Huracan vs. Belgrano 2100 GMT

Racing Club vs. Aldosivi 2100 GMT

Quilmes vs. Patronato Parana 2100 GMT

San Lorenzo vs. River Plate 2100 GMT

Newell's vs. Godoy Cruz 2100 GMT

Sarmiento vs. Defensa y Justicia 2100 GMT

Gimnasia vs. Banfield 2100 GMT

Lanus vs. Estudiantes 2100 GMT

Talleres vs. San Lorenzo 2100 GMT

Temperley vs. Talleres 2100 GMT

Tigre vs. Velez Sarsfield 2100 GMT

Estudiantes vs. Quilmes 2100 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. Santa Fe 2100 GMT

Independiente vs. Lanus 2100 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Atletico Tucuman 2100 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. Independiente 2100 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Temperley 2100 GMT

Atletico Rafaela vs. Sarmiento 2100 GMT

Banfield vs. Racing Club 2100 GMT

Colon vs. River Plate 2100 GMT

Godoy Cruz vs. Atletico Rafaela 2100 GMT

Aldosivi vs. Olimpo 2100 GMT

Arsenal vs. Tigre 2100 GMT

Belgrano vs. Arsenal 2100 GMT

Santa Fe vs. Newell's 2100 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Gimnasia 2100 GMT