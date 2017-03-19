World Cup Finals-Men's Giant Slalom Results

ASPEN, Colorado (AP) — Results Saturday in men's giant slalom at the Alpine World Cup Finals:

(First-second runs in parentheses)

1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria (53.12-56.67) 1:49.79.

2. Felix Neureuther, Germany (53.11-57.21) 1:50.32.

3. Mathieu Faivre, France (53.47-57.51) 1:50.98.

4. Stefan Luitz, Germany (53.64-57.47) 1:51.11.

5. Florian Eisath, Italy (55.01-56.38) 1:51.39.

5. Matts Olsson, Sweden (53.74-57.65) 1:51.39.

7. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway (54.31-57.19.

8. Roland Leitinger, Austria (54.48-57.17) 1:51.65.

9. Leif Kristian Haugen, Norway (54.25-57.56) 1:51.81.

10. Cyprien Sarrazin, France (54.55-57.38) 1:51.93.

World Cup Giant Slalom Standings Final

1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 820 points.

2. Alexis Pinturault, France, 446.

3. Mathieu Faivre, France, 437.

4. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 362.

5. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 352.

6. Leif Kristian Haugen, Norway, 292.

7. Matts Olsson, Sweden, 290.

8. Stefan Luitz, Germany, 259.

9. Florian Eisath, Italy, 234.

10. Philipp Schoerghofer, Austria, 205.

World Cup Overall Standings

1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 1863.

2. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 1034.

3. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, 994.

4. Alexis Pinturault, France, 887.

5. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 794.

6. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 765.

7. Dominik Paris, Italy, 751.

8. Peter Fill, Italy, 746.

9. Erik Guay, Canada, 610.

10. Hannes Reichelt, Austria, 582