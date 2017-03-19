Wawrinka eases into Indian Wells final with straight-set win

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Stan Wawrinka routed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-2 Saturday to reach the final of the BNP Paribas Open after needing third-set tiebreakers to win his previous two matches.

Wawrinka will play four-time Indian Wells champion Roger Federer or American Jack Sock in Sunday's final.

Wawrinka dispatched Carreno Busta while never facing a break point in the 64-minute match. The Spaniard fell to 0-3 in his career against the Swiss.

No. 21 Carreno Busta was the lowest seed to reach the semifinals at the desert tournament since 2014. It was the biggest semifinal of his career, having failed in 16 previous tries to reach that round in an ATP Masters 1000 event.

Wawrinka advanced to his first Indian Wells final, having lost in last year's semis.