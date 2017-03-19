Records: Cubs victory cost Chicago $18.8 million in overtime

CHICAGO (AP) — Records show Chicago spent $18.8 million in worker overtime during the Cubs' World Series title run.

The Chicago Sun-Times (http://bit.ly/2n1hpv1 ) obtained the records through a public records request. The paperwork shows the city spent the money on public safety, traffic management and street cleanup. The Chicago Cubs won the championship after a 108-year drought. Chicago officials say the city will cover the tab, not the Cubs.

Most of the Cubs-related overtime went to the Chicago Police Department, or about $17.2 million— $14.7 million during the World Series. Records show Chicago paid about $843,000 for the Office of Emergency Management and Communications and $743,000 for Streets and Sanitation.

The rally and parade celebrating the Cubs' win cost more than $2.5 million in police and streets and sanitation overtime.

