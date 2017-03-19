  1. Home
EPL leader Chelsea beats Stoke 2-1 through late Cahill goal

By  Associated Press
2017/03/19 01:17

STOKE, England (AP) — Gary Cahill made amends for conceding a penalty by scoring a late winner as Chelsea beat Stoke 2-1 to move 13 points clear atop the English Premier League on Saturday.

The England center back smashed home from close range following a corner in the 87th minute to seal a fifth straight victory for the likely champions.

Willian's free kick put Chelsea ahead in the 13th, and Jonathan Walters equalized from the penalty spot in the 37th after the striker was nudged by Cahill.

Stoke right back Phil Bardsley was sent off in second-half stoppage time after collecting a second yellow card for a foul on Cesc Fabregas.

Chelsea won without star winger Eden Hazard, who was missing because of an unspecified injury.

Tottenham and Manchester City, who are tied on points and the nearest challengers to Chelsea, both play on Sunday.