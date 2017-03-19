Brazil minister to meet representatives of meat importers

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's agriculture minister says he will meet with ambassadors and representatives of the European meat industry amid an investigation of Brazilian meatpackers that police allege have used chemicals to improve the appearance and smell of expired meats.

Blairo Maggi on Saturday told Sao Paulo's Jovem Pan radio station the meeting is scheduled for Monday. Calls to the ministry seeking more details went unanswered.

Investigator Mauricio Moscardi Grillo said Friday some of the expired meat was exported to Europe. He said four containers of meat contaminated with salmonella were stopped in Italy in 2016.

Two of the country's largest meatpackers JBS and BRF are among those being investigated.

Both have issued separate statements denying any wrongdoing and saying they comply with regulations.