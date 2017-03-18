Las Palmas coach Quique Setien to leave at end of season

MADRID (AP) — Las Palmas coach Quique Setien says he will leave the Spanish top-tier club at the end of the season.

Setien cites "insurmountable differences" between him and the club over a contract extension for next season as the reason for his departure.

Setien arrived at the Canary Islands club in October 2015 with the team struggling. He managed to turn the campaign around as Las Palmas avoided relegation.

The club thanked Setien for his services.

Midtable Las Palmas beat Villarreal 1-0 on Friday.