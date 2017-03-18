Hungary to appeal Europe court ruling backing asylum-seekers

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The Hungarian government says it will appeal a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights compensating two asylum-seekers from Bangladesh who were deported to Serbia in 2015.

Gyorgy Bakondi, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief security adviser, defended Hungary's migration policies on Saturday, saying they were legally sound and protected Hungarian and European citizens.

Bakondi also reiterated the government's prediction that the number of people reaching Hungary through the Balkans would grow as the weather improves and because of the deterioration of Turkey's deal with the European Union meant to stem the migrant flow.

Bakondi said the construction of a second fence on the border with Serbia was advancing at full speed. Orban has said the new fence will stop "even the largest crowds arriving from Turkey."