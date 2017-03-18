Dahlmeier secures pursuit title in biathlon World Cup

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Germany's Laura Dahlmeier secured the biathlon World Cup pursuit title after finishing ninth in Saturday's race.

Dahlmeier came into the race with a sizeable points lead. She started 31st following a poor performance in Friday's sprint but swiftly moved up through the field.

The German adds the pursuit title to the overall, mass start and individual titles she had already secured.

Finland's Mari Laukkanen won Saturday, completing back-to-back victories following her debut win in the sprint.

Wearing a black armband in mourning for her shooting coach Asko Nuutinen, who died Friday following a reported heart attack, Laukkanen won by 26.5 seconds from Czech Gabriela Koukalova.

Justine Braisaz of France took third, a minute behind Laukkanen.