Frenzel wins Nordic combined World Cup, closes in on title

SCHONACH, Germany (AP) — Eric Frenzel took a big step toward an unprecedented fifth straight Nordic combined World Cup overall title on Saturday with his second successive victory while closest rival Johannes Rydzek finished third.

Olympic champion Frenzel placed seventh in the ski jump for a six-second advantage over Rydzek. But Rydzek, who claimed gold at the worlds last month, fell in the 10K cross-country race, dealing a blow to his hopes of a first overall title.

Frenzel claimed his ninth World Cup win of the season in 28 minutes, 14.0 seconds — 3.4 ahead of Austria's Wilhelm Denifl and 7.1 ahead of Rydzek.

Frenzel holds a 54-point lead over his German teammate going into the last event. Even if Rydzek wins on Sunday, fourth place would be enough for Frenzel.