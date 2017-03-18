Scotland beats Italy 29-0 in Six Nations

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland gave departing coach Vern Cotter a successful send-off by beating Italy 29-0 in the final round of the Six Nations on Saturday, leaving the Azzurri with five straight losses for the third time in the last four years.

Finn Russell, Matt Scott, Tim Visser and Tommy Seymour — all members of the Scots' improved back division — scored the tries in a bonus-point victory at Murrayfield that keeps them in contention for a second-place finish.

Italy was already sure of the wooden spoon for the 12th time in 17 seasons since joining the expanded Six Nations in 2000.

Scotland kept the Italians from scoring after weathering 10 minutes of sustained pressure from the visitors when flanker John Barclay was in the sin-bin from the 49th.

After three years, Cotter didn't have his contract renewed, and will join French team Montpellier for the start of next season.

Scotland won all three of its home matches this campaign, and lost away to France and England.