Short list for high profile US Attorney jobs in NY

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican politicians in New York have been putting together short lists of potential candidates to replace the top U.S. prosecutors in New York City, a hub for terrorism, insider-trading and anticorruption trials.

Some of the people being talked about as candidates include the son of a former U.S. Attorney General, a Fox News legal analyst and a prosecutor who had a chance to go after the head of the International Monetary Fund, but declined.

Whoever is chosen by the White House to become the U.S. attorneys in Manhattan and Brooklyn will be inheriting a number of high-profile, potentially politically fraught investigations and prosecutions that were previously being overseen by prosecutors appointed by former President Barrack Obama who were abruptly dismissed last week.