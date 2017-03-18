Italy coach Ventura calls up 3 new players to squad

MILAN (AP) — Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura has called up three new players to his squad for upcoming matches against Albania and the Netherlands.

Atalanta defender Leonardo Spinazzola, Inter Milan defender Danilo D'Ambrosio and goalkeeper Alex Meret, who plays for Serie B side Spal, have been included for the first time.

Inter Milan midfielder Roberto Gagliardini could also make his debut, having been an unused substitute in previous matches.

There is still no place for Mario Balotelli but Manolo Gabbiadini has been recalled after impressing since his move to Southampton.

Italy, which is level on points with Spain at the top of Group G, plays Albania in Palermo on Friday in a World Cup qualifier.

Italy travels to the Netherlands for a friendly international on Tuesday.