WORLD SPORTS at 1345 GMT

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Arsenal plays at West Bromwich Albion with a five-point gap to close on the four Champions League places, while runaway leader Chelsea faces Stoke. In the relegation scrap, bottom-placed Sunderland hosts Burnley and Hull is at Everton. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2000 GMT, photos. With separates on the seven Premier League games.

RGU--SIX NATIONS ROUNDUP

The Six Nations reaches its climax with already crowned champion England going for a Grand Slam and tier-one record of 19 straight wins by beating Ireland. Scotland hosts Italy and Wales visits France. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1930 GMT, photos.

CRI--INDIA-AUSTRALIA

RANCHI, India — Cheteshwar Pujara hit an unbeaten 130 Saturday as India reached 360-6 at stumps on day three of the evenly balanced third test against Australia. With four first-innings wickets left, India trails Australia by 91 runs. By Chetan Narula. SENT: 320 words, photos.

TEN--INDIAN WELLS

INDIAN WELLS, California — Roger Federer takes on American Jack Sock and Stan Wawrinka plays Pablo Carreno Busta in semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open. By Beth Harris. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

BOX--GOLOVKIN-JACOBS

NEW YORK — Middleweight champions and knockout kings Gennady Golovkin and Danny Jacobs face off in a unification bout at Madison Square Garden. By Barry Wilner. Fight expected to begin 0300 GMT.

SKI--WORLD CUP FINALS-WOMEN'S SLALOM

ASPEN, Colorado — Mikaela Shiffrin makes her World Cup Finals entrance Saturday in the slalom. She's already locked up her fourth season-long slalom title and her first overall crown. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. First run at 1600 GMT.

SKI--WORLD CUP FINALS-MEN'S GS

ASPEN, Colorado — Marcel Hirscher of Austria will be the heavy favorite in a men's giant slalom at the World Cup Finals on Saturday. He already has the overall GS title secured. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. First run at 1500 GMT.

SOCCER:

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Real Madrid visits Athletic Bilbao aiming to protect its lead of the Spanish league, while Real Sociedad plays at Alaves, Eibar hosts Espanyol and Real Betis welcomes Osasuna. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1715 GMT, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — The Bundesliga's relegation scrap takes center stage with Wolfsburg, Werder Bremen and Hamburger SV — all level — in action. Wolfsburg hosts bottom-side Darmstadt, Bremen welcomes Leipzig and Hamburg visits Eintracht Frankfurt. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2100 GMT.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Nice striker Mario Balotelli is still searching for his first goal away from home this season, and will look to put that right against Nantes. A win would move Nice above Paris Saint-Germain and into second place ahead of Sunday's games. By Samuel Petrequin. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2200 GMT.

SOC--JAPANESE ROUNDUP

TOKYO — Naomichi Ueda, Mu Kanazaki and Yuma Suzuki scored late in the second half as Kashima Antlers erased a 2-0 deficit to beat Shimizu S-Pulse 3-2 in J-League soccer on Saturday. SENT: 130 words.

RUGBY:

RGU--IRELAND-ENGLAND

DUBLIN — With the Six Nations title already secured, England heads to Ireland in search of a second straight Grand Slam and a Tier One-record 19th straight win. By Shawn Pogatchnik. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

RGU--FRANCE-WALES

SAINT-DENIS, France — France can finish second in the Six Nations championship by beating Wales at home — if England completes the Grand Slam by winning at Ireland. But France has not beaten Wales since the semifinals of the 2011 Rugby World Cup. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 650 words by 1700 GMT, photos

RGU--SCOTLAND-ITALY

EDINBURGH, Scotland — Scotland looks to give departing coach Vern Cotter a successful send-off by beat Italy at Murrayfield. The Scots are still in contention for a second-placed finish. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Center Ngani Leaumape scored two tries and fullback Jordie Barrett assisted on two others as the Hurricanes put the defense of their Super Rugby title back on track Saturday with a 41-15 win over the Highlanders. SENT: 410 words.

RGL--AUSTRALIAN ROUNDUP

SYDNEY — Fullback Michael Gordon scored two tries to lead the Sydney Roosters to a 14-12 win over Penrith, and Melbourne captain Cameron Smith converted a try from the sideline with three minutes remaining for the same 14-12 final advantage over Brisbane. SENT: 270 words.

CRICKET:

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-SOUTH AFRICA

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Spinner Keshav Maharaj took a career-best 6-40 and match figures of 8-87 to bowl South Africa to an eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the second cricket test Saturday and a 1-0 lead in the three match series. SENT: 630 words, photos.

CRI--SRI LANKA-BANGLADESH

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman and allrounder Shakib Al Hasan took three wickets each on Saturday to raise Bangladesh's hopes of winning its 100th test match and clinching its first-ever test victory against Sri Lanka. By Krishan Francis. SENT: 480 words, photos.

GOLF:

GLF--BAY HILL

ORLANDO, Florida — Charley Hoffman wasn't expecting to be at Bay Hill until he didn't qualify for a World Golf Championship next week. The change in plans has worked out nicely so far. Hoffman made seven birdies for a 6-under 66 on Friday that gave him a one-shot lead over Emiliano Grillo of Argentina. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 830 words, photos.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

PHOENIX — Stacy Lewis and Ariya Jutanugarn topped the leaderboard going into another hot day at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup. By John Nicholson. UPCOMING: 600 words by 0500 GMT.

GLF--PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

TUCSON, Arizona — Fred Couples takes a one-stroke lead into the second round of the PGA Tour Champions' Tucson Conquistadores Classic. UPCOMING: 400 words by 0500 GMT.

SKIING:

SKI--NORDIC COMBINED WORLD CUP

SCHONACH, Germany — Defending champion Eric Frenzel is going for an unprecedented fifth straight Nordic Combined World Cup overall title but Johannes Rydzek, who claimed gold at the worlds last month, is just 14 points behind as he bids for his first. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2100 GMT.

BASKETBALL:

BKN--NBA CAPSULES

NEW ORLEANS — Solomon Hill scored a career-high 30 points to help the New Orleans Pelicans overcome the absence of All-Star DeMarcus Cousins in a 128-112 upset over the Houston Rockets in the NBA on Friday night. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

— BKC--NCAA TOURNAMENT CAPSULES — Results from the first round of U.S. college basketball's NCAA Tournament on Friday. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL:

FBN--NFL ROUNDUP

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey — The New York Giants are convinced star defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is fully healed from a fireworks accident that severely damaged his right hand. SENT: 520 words, photos.

ICE HOCKEY:

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

NEW YORK — Aleksander Barkov scored in the third period and added the winner in the shootout to lift the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 NHL victory over the New York Rangers on Friday night. SENT: 580 words, photos.

BASEBALL:

BBI--UNITED STATES-PUERTO RICO

SAN DIEGO — Puerto Rico is squeezing every bit of fun it can out of this World Baseball Classic. Come Monday night, the party moves on to Dodger Stadium. By Bernie wilson. SENT: 780 words, photos.

BBO--SPRING TRAINING ROUNDUP

No runs once again off Masahiro Tanaka. No hits off him or the New York Yankees' bullpen, either. Tanaka and two relievers combined on a spring training no-hitter against the Detroit Tigers in a 3-0 win in Lakeland, Florida. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

— FRE--BUMP BROTHERS — Bump Brothers: Wilsons stay on barbed wire road to Olympics. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 720 words, photos.

— US--Fighter-Felony Charges — Jury ends day mulling MMA fighter-porn star case in Vegas. SENT: 330 words, photos. By Ken Ritter.

